Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis
  6. Houses

Pool Houses for sale in Pylaia Municipal Unit, Greece

House To archive
Clear all
7 properties total found
3 room house in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room house
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 Number of rooms 193 m² -1 Floor
€ 480,000
Center SALE Townhouse 3 Bedrooms, 3 Living Room 2 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 193 m2, 3 Le…
Villa Villa in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa Villa
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 1,200,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 280 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. There is a fireplace and air condi…
Villa Villa in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa Villa
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 1,200,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 280 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. There is a fireplace and air condi…
3 room townhouse in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room townhouse
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 500,000
For sale maisonette of 193 sq.meters in Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-…
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
7 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 620,000
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Villa 5 room villa in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
8 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 4,000,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 740 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of 2 bed…
Villa 9 room villa in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 9 room villa
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
13 Number of rooms Number of floors 4
€ 4,000,000
We offer you a villa of 1100 sqm on a plot of 2800 sq.m. in the exclusive area of Thessaloni…

Properties features in Pylaia Municipal Unit, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir