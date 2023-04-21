UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
7
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Macedonia and Thrace
Central Macedonia
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis
Houses
Houses for sale in Pylaia Municipal Unit, Greece
House
Clear all
25 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
3 room house
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 Number of rooms
158 m²
2 Floor
€ 474,000
Konstantinopolitika SALE Townhouse 3 Bedrooms, 21 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom Area: 158…
3 room house
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 Number of rooms
140 m²
4 Floor
€ 530,000
3 room house
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 Number of rooms
189 m²
2 Floor
€ 520,000
Villa 4 room villa
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 1,150,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 310 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of livin…
3 room house
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 Number of rooms
141 m²
2 Floor
€ 450,000
Konstantinopolitika SALE Apartment 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom Area: 140 …
3 room house
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 Number of rooms
193 m²
-1 Floor
€ 480,000
Center SALE Townhouse 3 Bedrooms, 3 Living Room 2 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 193 m2, 3 Le…
Villa Villa
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 1,200,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 280 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. There is a fireplace and air condi…
Villa Villa
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 1,200,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 280 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. There is a fireplace and air condi…
1 room Cottage
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 215,000
For sale 1-storey house of 270 sq.meters in Thessaloniki
3 room townhouse
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 500,000
For sale maisonette of 193 sq.meters in Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-…
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 340,000
For sale maisonette of 220 sq.meters in Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-…
1 room Cottage
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 530,000
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 499 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The owners will…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 490,000
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-…
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
7 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 620,000
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The semi-basement consists of one …
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
For sale maisonette of 220 sq.meters in Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 4 levels. The semi-…
Villa 5 room villa
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
8 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 4,000,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 740 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of 2 bed…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 540,000
For sale maisonette of 290 sq.meters in Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 3 levels. The groun…
Villa 6 room villa
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
6 Number of rooms
8 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 4,000,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 1000 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of one …
3 room cottage
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
For sale 4-storey house of 296 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of livin…
3 room cottage
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
7 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
For sale 5-storey house of 380 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
Villa 9 room villa
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
13 Number of rooms
Number of floors 4
€ 4,000,000
We offer you a villa of 1100 sqm on a plot of 2800 sq.m. in the exclusive area of Thessaloni…
3 room townhouse
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 1,500,000
For sale maisonette of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 2 le…
7 room house
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
7 Number of rooms
460 m²
€ 550,000
For sale a 4-storey villa of 460 m² ιν Panorama
5 room house
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
5 Number of rooms
400 m²
€ 900,000
For sale a 3-storey detached house of 400 m ² in Panorama
Properties features in Pylaia Municipal Unit, Greece
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map