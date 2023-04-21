Cottages for sale in Pylaia Municipal Unit, Greece

Show property on map Show properties list
1 room Cottage in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
1 room Cottage
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 215,000
For sale 1-storey house of 270 sq.meters in Thessaloniki
1 room Cottage in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
1 room Cottage
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 530,000
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 499 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The owners will…
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
7 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 620,000
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The semi-basement consists of one …
3 room cottage in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room cottage
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
For sale 4-storey house of 296 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of livin…
3 room cottage in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room cottage
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
For sale 5-storey house of 380 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…

