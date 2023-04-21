UAE
Residential properties for sale in Pylaia Municipal Unit, Greece
Clear all
87 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
2 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
4/1 Floor
€ 175,000
For sale Apartment of 95 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 4th flo…
3 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 Number of rooms
122 m²
1 Floor
€ 317,000
Center SALE Apartment 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 122 m2, 1st …
3 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
2 bath
140 m²
€ 400,000
Property Code: HPS3861 - Apartment FOR SALE in Pylea Center for €400.000 . This 140 sq. m. …
3 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
2 bath
139 m²
€ 395,000
Property Code: HPS3860 - Apartment FOR SALE in Pylea Center for €395.000 . This 139 sq. m. …
3 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
2 bath
106 m²
€ 280,000
Property Code: HPS3852 - Apartment FOR SALE in Pylea Center for €280.000 . This 106 sq. m. …
3 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
2 bath
140 m²
€ 380,000
Property Code: HPS3854 - Apartment FOR SALE in Pylea Center for €380.000 . This 140 sq. m. …
3 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
2 bath
139 m²
€ 375,000
Property Code: HPS3853 - Apartment FOR SALE in Pylea Center for €375.000 . This 139 sq. m. …
3 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
2 bath
133 m²
€ 355,000
Property Code: HPS3839 - Apartment FOR SALE in Pylea Center for €355.000 . This 133 sq. m. …
3 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
2 bath
104 m²
€ 265,000
Property Code: HPS3838 - Apartment FOR SALE in Pylea Center for €265.000 . This 104 sq. m. …
3 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 Number of rooms
128 m²
3 Floor
€ 385,000
Konstantinopolitika SALE Apartment 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 WC Area:…
3 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 Number of rooms
115 m²
3 Floor
€ 350,000
Konstantinopolitika SALE Apartment 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 WC Area:…
3 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 Number of rooms
133 m²
2 Floor
€ 380,000
3 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 Number of rooms
128 m²
2 Floor
€ 370,000
Konstantinopolitika SALE Apartment 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 WC Area:…
3 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 Number of rooms
130 m²
2 Floor
€ 455,000
Center SALE Apartment 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 130 m2, 2nd …
3 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
2 bath
133 m²
€ 330,000
Property Code: HPS3834 - Apartment FOR SALE in Pylea Center for €330.000 . This 133 sq. m. …
3 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 Number of rooms
130 m²
1 Floor
€ 350,000
Konstantinopolitika SALE Apartment 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 WC Area:…
3 room house
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 Number of rooms
158 m²
2 Floor
€ 474,000
Konstantinopolitika SALE Townhouse 3 Bedrooms, 21 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom Area: 158…
3 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 Number of rooms
162 m²
-1 Floor
€ 300,000
Konstantinopolitika SALE Apartment 3 Bedrooms, 2 Living Room 2 Kitchen 2 Bathroom Area: 162 …
2 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
1 bath
87 m²
€ 261,000
Property Code: HPS3775 - Apartment FOR SALE in Pylea Center for €261.000 . This 87 sq. m. A…
3 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
1 bath
122 m²
€ 317,000
Property Code: HPS3773 - Apartment FOR SALE in Pylea Center for €317.000 . This 122 sq. m. …
2 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
1 bath
87 m²
€ 226,000
Property Code: HPS3774 - Apartment FOR SALE in Pylea Center for €226.000 . This 87 sq. m. A…
1 room studio apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
1 bath
53 m²
€ 106,000
Property Code: HPS3772 - Studio FOR SALE in Pylea Center for €106.000 . This 53 sq. m. Stud…
2 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 160,000
For saleDuplex of 100 sq.meters in Thessaloniki The duplex is situated on the semi-basement …
3 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
1/1 Floor
€ 260,000
For sale Apartment of 107 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st fl…
3 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
1/1 Floor
€ 390,000
For sale Apartment of 125 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st fl…
3 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
1 bath
130 m²
€ 455,000
Property Code: HPS3710 - Apartment FOR SALE in Pylea Center for €455.000 . This 130 sq. m. …
3 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
2 bath
158 m²
€ 474,000
Property Code: HPS3698 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Pylea Konstantinopolitika for €474.000 . Thi…
3 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
1 bath
130 m²
€ 350,000
Property Code: HPS3699 - Apartment FOR SALE in Pylea Konstantinopolitika for €350.000 . This…
3 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
1 bath
128 m²
€ 385,000
Property Code: HPS3700 - Apartment FOR SALE in Pylea Konstantinopolitika for €385.000 . This…
3 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
1 bath
128 m²
€ 370,000
Property Code: HPS3701 - Apartment FOR SALE in Pylea Konstantinopolitika for €370.000 . This…
