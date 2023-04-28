Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Eastern Macedonia and Thrace
  5. Drama Municipality
  6. Proti
  7. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Proti, Greece

Cottage To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Iliokomi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Iliokomi, Greece
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale old construction 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Serres. The semi-basement consi…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir