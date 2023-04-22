Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. demos pellas
  6. Polykastro

Residential properties for sale in Polykastro, Greece

1 property total found
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Nea Kavala, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nea Kavala, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 50,000
For sale 1-storey house of 90 sq.meters in North Greece. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, l…
