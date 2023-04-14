Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Polygyros
  6. Villas

Pool Villas for sale in Polygyros, Greece

Villa To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 9 room villain Galarinos, Greece
Villa 9 room villa
Galarinos, Greece
14 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,800,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 805 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of 5 bedr…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir