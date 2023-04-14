Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Polygyros
  6. Villas

Seaview Villas for Sale in Polygyros, Greece

6 properties total found
Villa Villain Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
Villa Villa
Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 80 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. consists of one bedroom, li…
Villa 2 room villain Vatopedi, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
Vatopedi, Greece
4 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists…
Villa 5 room villain Psakoudia, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Psakoudia, Greece
6 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists…
Villa 3 room villain gerakine, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
gerakine, Greece
4 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 298 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of one sh…
Villa Villa 8 bedroomsin Polygyros, Greece
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Polygyros, Greece
10 Number of rooms 7 bath Number of floors 1
€ 2,200,000
For sale 5-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The basement consists of one storero…
