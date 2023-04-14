Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Polygyros
  6. Townhouses

Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in Polygyros, Greece

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
6 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin gerakine, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
gerakine, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 3
€ 88,000
For sale maisonette of 51 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
3 room townhousein Polygyros, Greece
3 room townhouse
Polygyros, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 3
€ 175,000
For sale maisonette of 80 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Polygyros, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Polygyros, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground …
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Polygyros, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Polygyros, Greece
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 80,000
For sale under construction maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki .The maisone…
3 room townhousein Polygyros, Greece
3 room townhouse
Polygyros, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 3
€ 260,000
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground …
3 room townhousein Polygyros, Greece
3 room townhouse
Polygyros, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 3
€ 210,000
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-ba…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir