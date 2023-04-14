UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
7
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Macedonia and Thrace
Central Macedonia
Polygyros
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Polygyros, Greece
Clear all
32 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Cottage 7 rooms
Galarinos, Greece
7 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale 0-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. There is a fireplace.The …
3 room cottage
Polygyros, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 170,000
For sale 2-storey house of 230 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of living …
Cottage 9 rooms
Galarinos, Greece
9 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 330,000
For sale 0-storey house of 630 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The owners will be leavin…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
gerakine, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 88,000
For sale maisonette of 51 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
3 room townhouse
Polygyros, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 175,000
For sale maisonette of 80 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Kiourktsoglou, Greece
8 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 200,000
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of one bed…
3 room cottage
Kiourktsoglou, Greece
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 430,000
For sale 3-storey house of 290 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Psakoudia, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale 2-storey house of 130 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Polygyros, Greece
9 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale 3-storey house of 235 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Vavdos, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 240,000
For sale 2-storey house of 118 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of one bed…
Villa 9 room villa
Galarinos, Greece
14 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,800,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 805 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of 5 bedr…
3 room apartment
Polygyros, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
4/1 Floor
€ 180,000
For sale Apartment of 130 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the 4th floo…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Polygyros, Greece
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground …
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Psakoudia, Greece
8 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 320,000
For sale 3-storey house of 116 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
gerakine, Greece
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 bed…
Cottage 10 bedrooms
gerakine, Greece
14 Number of rooms
6 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 1,500,000
For sale 3-storey house of 460 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Metamorfosi, Greece
9 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
3 room cottage
Polygyros, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 185,000
For sale 3-storey house of 210 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Polygyros, Greece
7 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 80,000
For sale under construction maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki .The maisone…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Taxiarchis, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 250,000
For sale 2-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of one bed…
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Polygyros, Greece
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
For sale 2-storey house of 210 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Kiourktsoglou, Greece
7 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 390,000
For sale 4-storey house of 350 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
3 room townhouse
Polygyros, Greece
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 260,000
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground …
3 room townhouse
Polygyros, Greece
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 210,000
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-ba…
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Polygyros, Greece
10 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 450,000
For sale 2-storey house of 230 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
3 room cottage
Galarinos, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 330,000
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of one bed…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Olynthos, Greece
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 250,000
For sale 2-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The first floor consists of 2 bedroo…
Villa 3 room villa
gerakine, Greece
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 298 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of one sh…
3 room cottage
gerakine, Greece
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale 2-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kiourktsoglou, Greece
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of one be…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map