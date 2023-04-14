Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Polygyros

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Polygyros, Greece

32 properties total found
Cottage 7 roomsin Galarinos, Greece
Cottage 7 rooms
Galarinos, Greece
7 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale 0-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. There is a fireplace.The …
3 room cottagein Polygyros, Greece
3 room cottage
Polygyros, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 170,000
For sale 2-storey house of 230 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of living …
Cottage 9 roomsin Galarinos, Greece
Cottage 9 rooms
Galarinos, Greece
9 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 330,000
For sale 0-storey house of 630 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The owners will be leavin…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin gerakine, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
gerakine, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 3
€ 88,000
For sale maisonette of 51 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
3 room townhousein Polygyros, Greece
3 room townhouse
Polygyros, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 3
€ 175,000
For sale maisonette of 80 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Kiourktsoglou, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Kiourktsoglou, Greece
8 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 200,000
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of one bed…
3 room cottagein Kiourktsoglou, Greece
3 room cottage
Kiourktsoglou, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 430,000
For sale 3-storey house of 290 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Psakoudia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Psakoudia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale 2-storey house of 130 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
Cottage 6 bedroomsin Polygyros, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Polygyros, Greece
9 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale 3-storey house of 235 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Vavdos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Vavdos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 240,000
For sale 2-storey house of 118 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of one bed…
Villa 9 room villain Galarinos, Greece
Villa 9 room villa
Galarinos, Greece
14 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,800,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 805 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of 5 bedr…
3 room apartmentin Polygyros, Greece
3 room apartment
Polygyros, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 4/1 Floor
€ 180,000
For sale Apartment of 130 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the 4th floo…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Polygyros, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Polygyros, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground …
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Psakoudia, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Psakoudia, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 320,000
For sale 3-storey house of 116 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin gerakine, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
gerakine, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 bed…
Cottage 10 bedroomsin gerakine, Greece
Cottage 10 bedrooms
gerakine, Greece
14 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,500,000
For sale 3-storey house of 460 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
Cottage 6 bedroomsin Metamorfosi, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Metamorfosi, Greece
9 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
3 room cottagein Polygyros, Greece
3 room cottage
Polygyros, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 185,000
For sale 3-storey house of 210 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Polygyros, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Polygyros, Greece
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 80,000
For sale under construction maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki .The maisone…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Taxiarchis, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Taxiarchis, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 250,000
For sale 2-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of one bed…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Polygyros, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Polygyros, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
For sale 2-storey house of 210 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Kiourktsoglou, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Kiourktsoglou, Greece
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 390,000
For sale 4-storey house of 350 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
3 room townhousein Polygyros, Greece
3 room townhouse
Polygyros, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 3
€ 260,000
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground …
3 room townhousein Polygyros, Greece
3 room townhouse
Polygyros, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 3
€ 210,000
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-ba…
Cottage 7 bedroomsin Polygyros, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Polygyros, Greece
10 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 2
€ 450,000
For sale 2-storey house of 230 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
3 room cottagein Galarinos, Greece
3 room cottage
Galarinos, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 330,000
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of one bed…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Olynthos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Olynthos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 2
€ 250,000
For sale 2-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The first floor consists of 2 bedroo…
Villa 3 room villain gerakine, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
gerakine, Greece
4 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 298 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of one sh…
3 room cottagein gerakine, Greece
3 room cottage
gerakine, Greece
4 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale 2-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Kiourktsoglou, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kiourktsoglou, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of one be…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir