UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
7
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Macedonia and Thrace
Central Macedonia
Polygyros
Houses
Seaview Houses for Sale in Polygyros, Greece
House
Clear all
53 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Villa Villa
Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 80 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. consists of one bedroom, li…
Villa Villa
Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 80 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. consists of one bedroom, li…
4 room house
Vatopedi, Greece
4 Number of rooms
320 m²
-1 Floor
€ 1,490,000
Vatopedi SALE Villa 4 Bedrooms, 2 Living Room 1 Kitchen 5 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 320 m2, 3 Leve…
3 room house
Psakoudia, Greece
3 Number of rooms
80 m²
-1 Floor
€ 370,000
3 room house
Taxiarchis, Greece
3 Number of rooms
122 m²
1 Floor
€ 350,000
Taxiarchis SALE Townhouse 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 122 m2, …
4 room house
Taxiarchis, Greece
4 Number of rooms
170 m²
-1 Floor
€ 380,000
Taxiarchis SALE House 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 2 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 170 m2, 3 Le…
5 room house
Taxiarchis, Greece
5 Number of rooms
200 m²
1 Floor
€ 500,000
Taxiarchis SALE House 5 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 2 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 200 m2, 3 Le…
4 room house
Taxiarchis, Greece
4 Number of rooms
223 m²
-1 Floor
€ 500,000
Taxiarchis SALE House 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 2 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 223 m2, 3 Le…
2 room house
Taxiarchis, Greece
2 Number of rooms
122 m²
1 Floor
€ 350,000
Taxiarchis SALE House 2 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 122 m2, 2 Le…
Chalet 14 bedrooms
Taxiarchis, Greece
14 Number of rooms
593 m²
-1 Floor
€ 1,275,000
Taxiarchis SALE Residential Building 14 Bedrooms, 6 Kitchen 6 Bathroom 3 WC Area: 593 m2, Ba…
6 room house
Polygyros, Greece
6 Number of rooms
200 m²
-1 Floor
€ 350,000
3 room townhouse
Polygyros, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 270,000
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
3 room cottage
Metamorfosi, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 780,000
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 3 be…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 350,000
For sale maisonette of 106 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 2 levels. T…
3 room townhouse
Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 300,000
For sale maisonette of 109 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 2 levels. T…
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Metamorfosi, Greece
11 Number of rooms
5 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale 3-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
3 room townhouse
Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 220,000
For sale maisonette of 109 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Psakoudia, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale 2-storey house of 130 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Polygyros, Greece
9 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale 3-storey house of 235 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
gerakine, Greece
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 450,000
For sale maisonette of 78 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 2 levels. Th…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Psakoudia, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 225,000
For sale maisonette of 80 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 2 levels. Th…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Agios Prodromos, Greece
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 450,000
For sale maisonette of 290 sq.meters in Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground …
Villa 2 room villa
Vatopedi, Greece
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists…
3 room townhouse
Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 140,000
For sale maisonette of 125 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Vavdos, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 240,000
For sale 2-storey house of 118 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of one bed…
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Psakoudia, Greece
8 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 320,000
For sale 3-storey house of 116 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists…
1 room Cottage
Polygyros, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 3
€ 500,000
For sale a detached house of 240 sq.m located in the peninsula of Sithonia. The 3-level hous…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
gerakine, Greece
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 bed…
Cottage 10 bedrooms
gerakine, Greece
14 Number of rooms
6 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 1,500,000
For sale 3-storey house of 460 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Metamorfosi, Greece
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 240,000
For sale 3-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map