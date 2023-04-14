Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Polygyros
  6. Houses

Seaview Houses for Sale in Polygyros, Greece

53 properties total found
4 room housein Vatopedi, Greece
4 room house
Vatopedi, Greece
4 Number of rooms 320 m² -1 Floor
€ 1,490,000
Vatopedi SALE Villa 4 Bedrooms, 2 Living Room 1 Kitchen 5 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 320 m2, 3 Leve…
3 room housein Psakoudia, Greece
3 room house
Psakoudia, Greece
3 Number of rooms 80 m² -1 Floor
€ 370,000
3 room housein Taxiarchis, Greece
3 room house
Taxiarchis, Greece
3 Number of rooms 122 m² 1 Floor
€ 350,000
Taxiarchis SALE Townhouse 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 122 m2, …
4 room housein Taxiarchis, Greece
4 room house
Taxiarchis, Greece
4 Number of rooms 170 m² -1 Floor
€ 380,000
Taxiarchis SALE House 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 2 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 170 m2, 3 Le…
5 room housein Taxiarchis, Greece
5 room house
Taxiarchis, Greece
5 Number of rooms 200 m² 1 Floor
€ 500,000
Taxiarchis SALE House 5 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 2 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 200 m2, 3 Le…
4 room housein Taxiarchis, Greece
4 room house
Taxiarchis, Greece
4 Number of rooms 223 m² -1 Floor
€ 500,000
Taxiarchis SALE House 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 2 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 223 m2, 3 Le…
2 room housein Taxiarchis, Greece
2 room house
Taxiarchis, Greece
2 Number of rooms 122 m² 1 Floor
€ 350,000
Taxiarchis SALE House 2 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 122 m2, 2 Le…
Chalet 14 bedroomsin Taxiarchis, Greece
Chalet 14 bedrooms
Taxiarchis, Greece
14 Number of rooms 593 m² -1 Floor
€ 1,275,000
Taxiarchis SALE Residential Building 14 Bedrooms, 6 Kitchen 6 Bathroom 3 WC Area: 593 m2, Ba…
6 room housein Polygyros, Greece
6 room house
Polygyros, Greece
6 Number of rooms 200 m² -1 Floor
€ 350,000
3 room townhousein Polygyros, Greece
3 room townhouse
Polygyros, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 3
€ 270,000
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
3 room cottagein Metamorfosi, Greece
3 room cottage
Metamorfosi, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 780,000
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 3 be…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 350,000
For sale maisonette of 106 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 2 levels. T…
3 room townhousein Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
3 room townhouse
Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 300,000
For sale maisonette of 109 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 2 levels. T…
Cottage 7 bedroomsin Metamorfosi, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Metamorfosi, Greece
11 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale 3-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
3 room townhousein Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
3 room townhouse
Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 220,000
For sale maisonette of 109 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Psakoudia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Psakoudia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale 2-storey house of 130 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
Cottage 6 bedroomsin Polygyros, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Polygyros, Greece
9 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale 3-storey house of 235 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin gerakine, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
gerakine, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 450,000
For sale maisonette of 78 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 2 levels. Th…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Psakoudia, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Psakoudia, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 225,000
For sale maisonette of 80 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 2 levels. Th…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Agios Prodromos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Agios Prodromos, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 2
€ 450,000
For sale maisonette of 290 sq.meters in Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground …
Villa 2 room villain Vatopedi, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
Vatopedi, Greece
4 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists…
3 room townhousein Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
3 room townhouse
Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 140,000
For sale maisonette of 125 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Vavdos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Vavdos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 240,000
For sale 2-storey house of 118 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of one bed…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Psakoudia, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Psakoudia, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 320,000
For sale 3-storey house of 116 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists…
1 room Cottagein Polygyros, Greece
1 room Cottage
Polygyros, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 500,000
For sale a detached house of 240 sq.m located in the peninsula of Sithonia. The 3-level hous…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin gerakine, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
gerakine, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 bed…
Cottage 10 bedroomsin gerakine, Greece
Cottage 10 bedrooms
gerakine, Greece
14 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,500,000
For sale 3-storey house of 460 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Metamorfosi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Metamorfosi, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 240,000
For sale 3-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
