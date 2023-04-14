Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Polygyros
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Polygyros, Greece

2 room housein Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
2 room house
Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
1 bath 70 m² Number of floors 2
€ 120,000
The maisonette is located in a small village in Kalyves at the beginning of Sithonia 250 met…
2 room housein Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
2 room house
Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
1 bath 55 m² Number of floors 2
€ 100,000
The maisonetta is located in a small village in Kalyves at the beginning of Sithonia 250 met…
3 room housein Metamorfosi, Greece
3 room house
Metamorfosi, Greece
1 bath 150 m²
€ 175,000
This house is situated in the suburbs of Metamorfosi village 400 meters from the great sandy…
2 room housein Psakoudia, Greece
2 room house
Psakoudia, Greece
1 bath 60 m² Number of floors 2
€ 87,000
Maisonette is located in Psakoudia village 150 meters from the beach. The properties are in …
Villa 3 room villain Metamorfosi, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Metamorfosi, Greece
2 bath 120 m²
€ 300,000
Property Code: HPS3790 - Villa FOR SALE in Ormilia Metamorfosi for €300.000 . This 120 sq. m…
Cottage 7 roomsin Galarinos, Greece
Cottage 7 rooms
Galarinos, Greece
7 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale 0-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. There is a fireplace.The …
9 room housein Vatopedi, Greece
9 room house
Vatopedi, Greece
6 bath 450 m²
€ 645,000
The villa is located in Vatopedi village 3 km from the beach and in the suburbs of Metamorfo…
Villa Villain Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
Villa Villa
Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 80 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. consists of one bedroom, li…
6 room housein Psakoudia, Greece
6 room house
Psakoudia, Greece
2 bath 230 m²
€ 260,000
The house is located between villages Psakoudia and Meatamorfosi 500 meters from Ormilia bea…
3 room cottagein Polygyros, Greece
3 room cottage
Polygyros, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 170,000
For sale 2-storey house of 230 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of living …
9 room housein Vatopedi, Greece
9 room house
Vatopedi, Greece
16 Number of rooms 492 m² -1 Floor
€ 1,100,000
Psakoudia SALE Townhouse 16 Bedrooms, 8 Living Room 8 Kitchen 4 Bathroom 4 WC Area: 492 m2, …
Cottage 9 roomsin Galarinos, Greece
Cottage 9 rooms
Galarinos, Greece
9 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 330,000
For sale 0-storey house of 630 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The owners will be leavin…
4 room housein Vatopedi, Greece
4 room house
Vatopedi, Greece
4 Number of rooms 320 m² -1 Floor
€ 1,490,000
Vatopedi SALE Villa 4 Bedrooms, 2 Living Room 1 Kitchen 5 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 320 m2, 3 Leve…
3 room housein Psakoudia, Greece
3 room house
Psakoudia, Greece
3 Number of rooms 80 m² -1 Floor
€ 370,000
3 room housein Taxiarchis, Greece
3 room house
Taxiarchis, Greece
3 Number of rooms 122 m² 1 Floor
€ 350,000
Taxiarchis SALE Townhouse 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 122 m2, …
4 room housein Taxiarchis, Greece
4 room house
Taxiarchis, Greece
4 Number of rooms 170 m² -1 Floor
€ 380,000
Taxiarchis SALE House 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 2 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 170 m2, 3 Le…
5 room housein Taxiarchis, Greece
5 room house
Taxiarchis, Greece
5 Number of rooms 200 m² 1 Floor
€ 500,000
Taxiarchis SALE House 5 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 2 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 200 m2, 3 Le…
4 room housein Taxiarchis, Greece
4 room house
Taxiarchis, Greece
4 Number of rooms 223 m² -1 Floor
€ 500,000
Taxiarchis SALE House 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 2 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 223 m2, 3 Le…
2 room housein Taxiarchis, Greece
2 room house
Taxiarchis, Greece
2 Number of rooms 122 m² 1 Floor
€ 350,000
Taxiarchis SALE House 2 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 122 m2, 2 Le…
Chalet 14 bedroomsin Taxiarchis, Greece
Chalet 14 bedrooms
Taxiarchis, Greece
14 Number of rooms 593 m² -1 Floor
€ 1,275,000
Taxiarchis SALE Residential Building 14 Bedrooms, 6 Kitchen 6 Bathroom 3 WC Area: 593 m2, Ba…
6 room housein Polygyros, Greece
6 room house
Polygyros, Greece
6 Number of rooms 200 m² -1 Floor
€ 350,000
5 room housein Polygyros, Greece
5 room house
Polygyros, Greece
5 Number of rooms 450 m² -1 Floor
€ 1,200,000
Gerakini SALE Villa 5 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 3 Bathroom 2 WC Area: 450 m2, 2 Leve…
6 room housein Polygyros, Greece
6 room house
Polygyros, Greece
4 bath 256 m²
€ 400,000
There are 2 maisonettes for sale together which are located in the outskirts of Gerakini in …
8 room housein Polygyros, Greece
8 room house
Polygyros, Greece
4 bath 2 500 m²
€ 800,000
This villa is located in the suburbs of Poligiros and 1 km from the center of the town. Ther…
Cottage 4 roomsin Kelli, Greece
Cottage 4 rooms
Kelli, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 63,000
For sale 0-storey house of 190 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. There is a fireplace.The owners will…
Villa 5 room villain Polygyros, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Polygyros, Greece
3 bath 450 m²
€ 1,200,000
Property Code: HPS3095 - Villa FOR SALE in Poligiros Gerakini for €1.200.000. This 450 sq. m…
6 room housein Polygyros, Greece
6 room house
Polygyros, Greece
3 bath 220 m²
€ 400,000
Property Code: HPS2979 - House FOR SALE in Ormilia Vatopedi for €400.000 . This 220 sq. m. f…
4 room housein Taxiarchis, Greece
4 room house
Taxiarchis, Greece
1 bath 223 m²
€ 500,000
Property Code: HPS901 - House FOR SALE in Poligiros Taxiarchis for €500.000. This 223 sq. m.…
2 room housein Taxiarchis, Greece
2 room house
Taxiarchis, Greece
1 bath 122 m²
€ 350,000
Property Code: HPS903 - House FOR SALE in Poligiros Taxiarchis for €350.000. This 122 sq. m.…
