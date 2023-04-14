Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Polygyros
  6. Cottages

Seaview Cottages for Sale in Polygyros, Greece

22 properties total found
3 room cottagein Metamorfosi, Greece
3 room cottage
Metamorfosi, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 780,000
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 3 be…
Cottage 7 bedroomsin Metamorfosi, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Metamorfosi, Greece
11 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale 3-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Psakoudia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Psakoudia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale 2-storey house of 130 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
Cottage 6 bedroomsin Polygyros, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Polygyros, Greece
9 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale 3-storey house of 235 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Vavdos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Vavdos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 240,000
For sale 2-storey house of 118 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of one bed…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Psakoudia, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Psakoudia, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 320,000
For sale 3-storey house of 116 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists…
1 room Cottagein Polygyros, Greece
1 room Cottage
Polygyros, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 500,000
For sale a detached house of 240 sq.m located in the peninsula of Sithonia. The 3-level hous…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin gerakine, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
gerakine, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 bed…
Cottage 10 bedroomsin gerakine, Greece
Cottage 10 bedrooms
gerakine, Greece
14 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,500,000
For sale 3-storey house of 460 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Metamorfosi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Metamorfosi, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 240,000
For sale 3-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
3 room cottagein Polygyros, Greece
3 room cottage
Polygyros, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 185,000
For sale 3-storey house of 210 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Taxiarchis, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Taxiarchis, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 250,000
For sale 2-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of one bed…
Cottage 7 bedroomsin Polygyros, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Polygyros, Greece
10 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 2
€ 450,000
For sale 2-storey house of 230 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Olynthos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Olynthos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 2
€ 250,000
For sale 2-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The first floor consists of 2 bedroo…
3 room cottagein gerakine, Greece
3 room cottage
gerakine, Greece
4 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale 2-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Psakoudia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Psakoudia, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 290,000
For sale 2-storey house of 204 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
Cottage 6 bedroomsin Metamorfosi, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Metamorfosi, Greece
9 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
€ 350,000
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Vatopedi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Vatopedi, Greece
6 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale 3-storey house of 260 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Vatopedi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Vatopedi, Greece
6 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale 3-storey house of 260 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists…
3 room cottagein gerakine, Greece
3 room cottage
gerakine, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 195,000
For sale 3-storey house of 144 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Polygyros, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Polygyros, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale 2-storey house of 162 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
1 room Cottagein Psakoudia, Greece
1 room Cottage
Psakoudia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
For sale is a detached house of 360 sq.m. located in the Psakoudia village, Sithonia, Halkid…
