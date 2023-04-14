Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Polygyros
  6. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Polygyros, Greece

Cottage To archive
Clear all
45 properties total found
Cottage 7 roomsin Galarinos, Greece
Cottage 7 rooms
Galarinos, Greece
7 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale 0-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. There is a fireplace.The …
3 room cottagein Polygyros, Greece
3 room cottage
Polygyros, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 170,000
For sale 2-storey house of 230 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of living …
Cottage 9 roomsin Galarinos, Greece
Cottage 9 rooms
Galarinos, Greece
9 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 330,000
For sale 0-storey house of 630 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The owners will be leavin…
Cottage 4 roomsin Kelli, Greece
Cottage 4 rooms
Kelli, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 63,000
For sale 0-storey house of 190 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. There is a fireplace.The owners will…
3 room cottagein Metamorfosi, Greece
3 room cottage
Metamorfosi, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 780,000
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 3 be…
Cottage 7 bedroomsin Metamorfosi, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Metamorfosi, Greece
11 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale 3-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
3 room cottagein Metamorfosi, Greece
3 room cottage
Metamorfosi, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 650,000
For sale 4-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
3 room cottagein Vatopedi, Greece
3 room cottage
Vatopedi, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 3 be…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Kiourktsoglou, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Kiourktsoglou, Greece
8 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 200,000
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of one bed…
1 room Cottagein Olynthos, Greece
1 room Cottage
Olynthos, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 28,000
For sale 1-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists of one bedroom, li…
3 room cottagein Kiourktsoglou, Greece
3 room cottage
Kiourktsoglou, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 430,000
For sale 3-storey house of 290 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Psakoudia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Psakoudia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale 2-storey house of 130 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Polygyros, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Polygyros, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
Price on request
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
Cottage 4 roomsin Taxiarchis, Greece
Cottage 4 rooms
Taxiarchis, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 210,000
For sale 0-storey house of 110 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. There is a fireplace.The owners will…
Cottage 6 bedroomsin Polygyros, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Polygyros, Greece
9 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale 3-storey house of 235 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
3 room cottagein Agios Prodromos, Greece
3 room cottage
Agios Prodromos, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 250,000
Near the airport in the north of Halkidiki for sale cottage area 181k.v m on a plot of 2000 …
Cottage 8 roomsin Agios Prodromos, Greece
Cottage 8 rooms
Agios Prodromos, Greece
8 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 735,000
For sale 0-storey house of 360 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. There is a fireplace.The owners will…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Vavdos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Vavdos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 240,000
For sale 2-storey house of 118 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of one bed…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Psakoudia, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Psakoudia, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 320,000
For sale 3-storey house of 116 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists…
1 room Cottagein Polygyros, Greece
1 room Cottage
Polygyros, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 500,000
For sale a detached house of 240 sq.m located in the peninsula of Sithonia. The 3-level hous…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin gerakine, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
gerakine, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 bed…
Cottage 10 bedroomsin gerakine, Greece
Cottage 10 bedrooms
gerakine, Greece
14 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,500,000
For sale 3-storey house of 460 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Metamorfosi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Metamorfosi, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 240,000
For sale 3-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
Cottage 6 bedroomsin Metamorfosi, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Metamorfosi, Greece
9 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
3 room cottagein Polygyros, Greece
3 room cottage
Polygyros, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 185,000
For sale 3-storey house of 210 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Taxiarchis, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Taxiarchis, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 250,000
For sale 2-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of one bed…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Polygyros, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Polygyros, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
For sale 2-storey house of 210 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Kiourktsoglou, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Kiourktsoglou, Greece
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 390,000
For sale 4-storey house of 350 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
Cottage 7 bedroomsin Polygyros, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Polygyros, Greece
10 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 2
€ 450,000
For sale 2-storey house of 230 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
3 room cottagein Galarinos, Greece
3 room cottage
Galarinos, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 330,000
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of one bed…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir