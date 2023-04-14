UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
7
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Macedonia and Thrace
Central Macedonia
Polygyros
Cottages
Cottages for sale in Polygyros, Greece
Cottage
Clear all
45 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Cottage 7 rooms
Galarinos, Greece
7 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale 0-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. There is a fireplace.The …
3 room cottage
Polygyros, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 170,000
For sale 2-storey house of 230 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of living …
Cottage 9 rooms
Galarinos, Greece
9 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 330,000
For sale 0-storey house of 630 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The owners will be leavin…
Cottage 4 rooms
Kelli, Greece
4 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 63,000
For sale 0-storey house of 190 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. There is a fireplace.The owners will…
3 room cottage
Metamorfosi, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 780,000
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 3 be…
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Metamorfosi, Greece
11 Number of rooms
5 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale 3-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
3 room cottage
Metamorfosi, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 650,000
For sale 4-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
3 room cottage
Vatopedi, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 3 be…
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Kiourktsoglou, Greece
8 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 200,000
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of one bed…
1 room Cottage
Olynthos, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 28,000
For sale 1-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists of one bedroom, li…
3 room cottage
Kiourktsoglou, Greece
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 430,000
For sale 3-storey house of 290 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Psakoudia, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale 2-storey house of 130 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Polygyros, Greece
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
Price on request
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
Cottage 4 rooms
Taxiarchis, Greece
4 Number of rooms
Number of floors 3
€ 210,000
For sale 0-storey house of 110 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. There is a fireplace.The owners will…
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Polygyros, Greece
9 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale 3-storey house of 235 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
3 room cottage
Agios Prodromos, Greece
3 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 250,000
Near the airport in the north of Halkidiki for sale cottage area 181k.v m on a plot of 2000 …
Cottage 8 rooms
Agios Prodromos, Greece
8 Number of rooms
Number of floors 3
€ 735,000
For sale 0-storey house of 360 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. There is a fireplace.The owners will…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Vavdos, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 240,000
For sale 2-storey house of 118 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of one bed…
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Psakoudia, Greece
8 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 320,000
For sale 3-storey house of 116 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists…
1 room Cottage
Polygyros, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 3
€ 500,000
For sale a detached house of 240 sq.m located in the peninsula of Sithonia. The 3-level hous…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
gerakine, Greece
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 bed…
Cottage 10 bedrooms
gerakine, Greece
14 Number of rooms
6 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 1,500,000
For sale 3-storey house of 460 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Metamorfosi, Greece
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 240,000
For sale 3-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Metamorfosi, Greece
9 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
3 room cottage
Polygyros, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 185,000
For sale 3-storey house of 210 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Taxiarchis, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 250,000
For sale 2-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of one bed…
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Polygyros, Greece
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
For sale 2-storey house of 210 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Kiourktsoglou, Greece
7 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 390,000
For sale 4-storey house of 350 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Polygyros, Greece
10 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 450,000
For sale 2-storey house of 230 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
3 room cottage
Galarinos, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 330,000
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of one bed…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map