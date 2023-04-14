Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Chania Regional Unit
  5. Platanias Municipality
  6. Villas

Mountain View Villas for Sale in Platanias Municipality, Greece

Villa To archive
Clear all
12 properties total found
Villa 4 room villain Máleme, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Máleme, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 740,000
For sale villa of 210 sq.meters in central Greece. Extras included with the property: parkin…
Villa 3 room villain Kyparissos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Kyparissos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 262 m² Number of floors 2
€ 850,000
This project was build in 2019 and consist from two 2 identical stone villas,  on the b…
Villa Villain Kamisiana, Greece
Villa Villa
Kamisiana, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale a 3 bedroom villa, in Kolymbari area, north west Crete. The villa is 178 sq.m. buil…
Villa Villain Kolimbari, Greece
Villa Villa
Kolimbari, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale two storey villa with private pool within a complex of villas in Chania. The villa …
Villa Villain Marathokefala, Greece
Villa Villa
Marathokefala, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale two storey villa with private pool within a complex of villas in Chania. The villa …
Villa 3 room villain Tavronitis, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Tavronitis, Greece
4 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 960,000
For sale are offered two villas in the Tavronitis area, Chania region. The total size of vil…
Villa 4 room villain Pontikiana, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Pontikiana, Greece
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 246 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms,…
Villa 4 room villain Fournes, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Fournes, Greece
5 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 720,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 180 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of one bedroom…
Villa 3 room villain Máleme, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Máleme, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room,…
Villa 3 room villain Máleme, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Máleme, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 190 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room,…
Villa 2 room villain Palio Gerani, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
Palio Gerani, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
Villa 4 room villain Máleme, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Máleme, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 181 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…

Properties features in Platanias Municipality, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir