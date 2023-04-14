Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Chania Regional Unit
  5. Platanias Municipality
  6. Townhouses

Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in Platanias Municipality, Greece

Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Máleme, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Máleme, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 130,000
For sale maisonette of 66 sq.meters in Crete .The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floor …
3 room townhousein Máleme, Greece
3 room townhouse
Máleme, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 240,000
For sale maisonette of 84 sq.meters in Crete .The maisonette has 2 levels. The owners will b…
Townhouse 5 bedroomsin Koufos, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Koufos, Greece
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 193,000
For sale maisonette of 270 sq.meters in Crete .The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-basemen…
3 room townhousein Kamisiana, Greece
3 room townhouse
Kamisiana, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 249,000
For sale maisonette of 165 sq.meters in Crete .The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-basemen…

