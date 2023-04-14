Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Chania Regional Unit
  5. Platanias Municipality

Pool Residential properties for sale in Platanias Municipality, Greece

15 properties total found
Villa 4 room villain Máleme, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Máleme, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 740,000
For sale villa of 210 sq.meters in central Greece. Extras included with the property: parkin…
Villa 3 room villain Kamisiana, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Kamisiana, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 295,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 198 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of one storero…
Villa 3 room villain Kamisiana, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Kamisiana, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 289,000
For sale is an under construction villa 198 sq.m. in Kolymvari area, Chania region. The thre…
Villa Villain Kamisiana, Greece
Villa Villa
Kamisiana, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale a 3 bedroom villa, in Kolymbari area, north west Crete. The villa is 178 sq.m. buil…
Villa Villain Marathokefala, Greece
Villa Villa
Marathokefala, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale two storey villa with private pool within a complex of villas in Chania. The villa …
Villa 5 room villain Port of Kolimbari, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Port of Kolimbari, Greece
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 1,300,000
For sale a newly built villa on the island of Crete, the area of Chania, only 130 meters fro…
Villa 5 room villain Kamisiana, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Kamisiana, Greece
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 750,000
Has a magnificent sea and mountain view, close to the village of Koloumbari, Crete. The vill…
Villa 3 room villain Tavronitis, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Tavronitis, Greece
4 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 960,000
For sale are offered two villas in the Tavronitis area, Chania region. The total size of vil…
Villa 4 room villain Pontikiana, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Pontikiana, Greece
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 246 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms,…
Villa 4 room villain Fournes, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Fournes, Greece
5 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 720,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 180 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of one bedroom…
Villa 3 room villain Máleme, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Máleme, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room,…
Villa 3 room villain Máleme, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Máleme, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 190 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room,…
Villa 2 room villain Palio Gerani, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
Palio Gerani, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
Villa 4 room villain Máleme, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Máleme, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 181 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
Villa 3 room villain Palio Gerani, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Palio Gerani, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 335,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 190 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room …

