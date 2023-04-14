Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Platanias Municipality, Greece

20 properties total found
Villa 4 room villain Máleme, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Máleme, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 740,000
For sale villa of 210 sq.meters in central Greece. Extras included with the property: parkin…
Villa 3 room villain Kyparissos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Kyparissos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 262 m² Number of floors 2
€ 850,000
This project was build in 2019 and consist from two 2 identical stone villas,  on the b…
2 room apartmentin Máleme, Greece
2 room apartment
Máleme, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1/1 Floor
€ 230,000
For sale Apartment of 52 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the floor. It Flat…
Villa 3 room villain Kamisiana, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Kamisiana, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 295,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 198 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of one storero…
Villa 3 room villain Kamisiana, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Kamisiana, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 289,000
For sale is an under construction villa 198 sq.m. in Kolymvari area, Chania region. The thre…
Villa Villain Kamisiana, Greece
Villa Villa
Kamisiana, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale a 3 bedroom villa, in Kolymbari area, north west Crete. The villa is 178 sq.m. buil…
Villa Villain Kolimbari, Greece
Villa Villa
Kolimbari, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale two storey villa with private pool within a complex of villas in Chania. The villa …
Villa Villain Marathokefala, Greece
Villa Villa
Marathokefala, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale two storey villa with private pool within a complex of villas in Chania. The villa …
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Tavronitis, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Tavronitis, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 760,000
For sale 3-storey house of 190 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of one storero…
1 room Cottagein Tavronitis, Greece
1 room Cottage
Tavronitis, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 360,000
For sale a building with a total area of 396 sq. m is located in the tourist village of Chan…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Marathokefala, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Marathokefala, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 367,000
For sale 2-storey house of 190 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room,…
Villa 3 room villain Tavronitis, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Tavronitis, Greece
4 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 960,000
For sale are offered two villas in the Tavronitis area, Chania region. The total size of vil…
Villa 4 room villain Pontikiana, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Pontikiana, Greece
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 246 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms,…
2 room apartmentin Máleme, Greece
2 room apartment
Máleme, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
Price on request
For sale apartment of 93 square meters in a complex on the island of Crete. The apartment is…
3 room cottagein Kontomari, Greece
3 room cottage
Kontomari, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 405,000
For sale 2-storey house of 317 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one storeroo…
3 room townhousein Kamisiana, Greece
3 room townhouse
Kamisiana, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 249,000
For sale maisonette of 165 sq.meters in Crete .The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-basemen…
Villa 3 room villain Máleme, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Máleme, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room,…
Villa 4 room villain Máleme, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Máleme, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 181 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
Cottage 2 roomsin Máleme, Greece
Cottage 2 rooms
Máleme, Greece
2 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
For sale a two floor villa type building with an attic. The property is consisted of five be…
Villa 3 room villain Palio Gerani, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Palio Gerani, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 335,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 190 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room …

