UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
7
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Region of Crete
Chania Regional Unit
Platanias Municipality
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Platanias Municipality, Greece
Clear all
20 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Villa 4 room villa
Máleme, Greece
4 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 740,000
For sale villa of 210 sq.meters in central Greece. Extras included with the property: parkin…
Villa 3 room villa
Kyparissos, Greece
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
262 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 850,000
This project was build in 2019 and consist from two 2 identical stone villas, on the b…
2 room apartment
Máleme, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1/1 Floor
€ 230,000
For sale Apartment of 52 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the floor. It Flat…
Villa 3 room villa
Kamisiana, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 295,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 198 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of one storero…
Villa 3 room villa
Kamisiana, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 289,000
For sale is an under construction villa 198 sq.m. in Kolymvari area, Chania region. The thre…
Villa Villa
Kamisiana, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale a 3 bedroom villa, in Kolymbari area, north west Crete. The villa is 178 sq.m. buil…
Villa Villa
Kolimbari, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale two storey villa with private pool within a complex of villas in Chania. The villa …
Villa Villa
Marathokefala, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale two storey villa with private pool within a complex of villas in Chania. The villa …
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Tavronitis, Greece
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 760,000
For sale 3-storey house of 190 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of one storero…
1 room Cottage
Tavronitis, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 360,000
For sale a building with a total area of 396 sq. m is located in the tourist village of Chan…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Marathokefala, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 367,000
For sale 2-storey house of 190 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room,…
Villa 3 room villa
Tavronitis, Greece
4 Number of rooms
5 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 960,000
For sale are offered two villas in the Tavronitis area, Chania region. The total size of vil…
Villa 4 room villa
Pontikiana, Greece
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 246 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms,…
2 room apartment
Máleme, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
1/1 Floor
Price on request
For sale apartment of 93 square meters in a complex on the island of Crete. The apartment is…
3 room cottage
Kontomari, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 405,000
For sale 2-storey house of 317 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one storeroo…
3 room townhouse
Kamisiana, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 249,000
For sale maisonette of 165 sq.meters in Crete .The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-basemen…
Villa 3 room villa
Máleme, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room,…
Villa 4 room villa
Máleme, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 181 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
Cottage 2 rooms
Máleme, Greece
2 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
For sale a two floor villa type building with an attic. The property is consisted of five be…
Villa 3 room villa
Palio Gerani, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 335,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 190 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room …
Properties features in Platanias Municipality, Greece
with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map