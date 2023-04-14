Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Platanias Municipality, Greece

23 properties total found
Villa 4 room villain Máleme, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Máleme, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 740,000
For sale villa of 210 sq.meters in central Greece. Extras included with the property: parkin…
Villa 3 room villain Kyparissos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Kyparissos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 262 m² Number of floors 2
€ 850,000
This project was build in 2019 and consist from two 2 identical stone villas,  on the b…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Máleme, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Máleme, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 130,000
For sale maisonette of 66 sq.meters in Crete .The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floor …
3 room townhousein Máleme, Greece
3 room townhouse
Máleme, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 240,000
For sale maisonette of 84 sq.meters in Crete .The maisonette has 2 levels. The owners will b…
Cottage 4 roomsin Vatolakkos, Greece
Cottage 4 rooms
Vatolakkos, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale 0-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture …
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Fournes, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Fournes, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 290,000
For sale 2-storey house of 192 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one storeroo…
3 room cottagein Kontomari, Greece
3 room cottage
Kontomari, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 280,000
For sale 1-storey house of 230 sq.meters in Crete. There is a fireplace.The owners will be l…
Villa Villain Kamisiana, Greece
Villa Villa
Kamisiana, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale a 3 bedroom villa, in Kolymbari area, north west Crete. The villa is 178 sq.m. buil…
Villa Villain Kolimbari, Greece
Villa Villa
Kolimbari, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale two storey villa with private pool within a complex of villas in Chania. The villa …
Villa Villain Marathokefala, Greece
Villa Villa
Marathokefala, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale two storey villa with private pool within a complex of villas in Chania. The villa …
1 room Cottagein Tavronitis, Greece
1 room Cottage
Tavronitis, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 360,000
For sale a building with a total area of 396 sq. m is located in the tourist village of Chan…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Marathokefala, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Marathokefala, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 367,000
For sale 2-storey house of 190 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room,…
Villa 3 room villain Tavronitis, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Tavronitis, Greece
4 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 960,000
For sale are offered two villas in the Tavronitis area, Chania region. The total size of vil…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Koufos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Koufos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 370,000
For sale 1-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living …
Villa 4 room villain Pontikiana, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Pontikiana, Greece
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 246 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms,…
Villa 4 room villain Fournes, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Fournes, Greece
5 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 720,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 180 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of one bedroom…
Townhouse 5 bedroomsin Koufos, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Koufos, Greece
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 193,000
For sale maisonette of 270 sq.meters in Crete .The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-basemen…
3 room townhousein Kamisiana, Greece
3 room townhouse
Kamisiana, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 249,000
For sale maisonette of 165 sq.meters in Crete .The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-basemen…
Villa 3 room villain Máleme, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Máleme, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room,…
Villa 3 room villain Máleme, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Máleme, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 190 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room,…
Villa 2 room villain Palio Gerani, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
Palio Gerani, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
Villa 4 room villain Máleme, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Máleme, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 181 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
3 room cottagein Manoliopoulo, Greece
3 room cottage
Manoliopoulo, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale 3-storey house of 158 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of one bedroom…

