Houses for sale in Platanias Municipality, Greece

Villa 4 room villain Máleme, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Máleme, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 740,000
For sale villa of 210 sq.meters in central Greece. Extras included with the property: parkin…
Villa 3 room villain Kyparissos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Kyparissos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 262 m² Number of floors 2
€ 850,000
This project was build in 2019 and consist from two 2 identical stone villas,  on the b…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Máleme, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Máleme, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 130,000
For sale maisonette of 66 sq.meters in Crete .The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floor …
3 room townhousein Máleme, Greece
3 room townhouse
Máleme, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 240,000
For sale maisonette of 84 sq.meters in Crete .The maisonette has 2 levels. The owners will b…
3 room townhousein Máleme, Greece
3 room townhouse
Máleme, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 240,000
For sale maisonette of 84 sq.meters in Crete .The maisonette has 2 levels. The owners will b…
Cottage 4 roomsin Vatolakkos, Greece
Cottage 4 rooms
Vatolakkos, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale 0-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture …
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Fournes, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Fournes, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 290,000
For sale 2-storey house of 192 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one storeroo…
2 room housein Tavronitis, Greece
2 room house
Tavronitis, Greece
1 bath
€ 348,000
This beautiful beach house for sale in Tavronitis, Platanias, Chania, is a great opportunity…
3 room housein Spilia, Greece
3 room house
Spilia, Greece
2 bath
€ 590,000
This amazing house for sale in Chania, Kolymbari, is located in the village of Darmarochori.…
3 room cottagein Kontomari, Greece
3 room cottage
Kontomari, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 280,000
For sale 1-storey house of 230 sq.meters in Crete. There is a fireplace.The owners will be l…
Villa 3 room villain Kamisiana, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Kamisiana, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 295,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 198 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of one storero…
Villa 3 room villain Kamisiana, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Kamisiana, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 289,000
For sale is an under construction villa 198 sq.m. in Kolymvari area, Chania region. The thre…
Housein Tavronitis, Greece
House
Tavronitis, Greece
€ 250,000
This maisonette complex for sale in Tavronitis is located in the village of Kamisiana and on…
Villa Villain Kamisiana, Greece
Villa Villa
Kamisiana, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale a 3 bedroom villa, in Kolymbari area, north west Crete. The villa is 178 sq.m. buil…
Villa Villain Kolimbari, Greece
Villa Villa
Kolimbari, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale two storey villa with private pool within a complex of villas in Chania. The villa …
Villa Villain Marathokefala, Greece
Villa Villa
Marathokefala, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale two storey villa with private pool within a complex of villas in Chania. The villa …
Housein Máleme, Greece
House
Máleme, Greece
€ 650,000
This is a villa for sale next to the sea in Chania, located in the village of Kamisiana in t…
Housein Máleme, Greece
House
Máleme, Greece
€ 150,000
This seafront apartment for sale in Platanias Chania is located right on the beach of Maleme…
Housein Máleme, Greece
House
Máleme, Greece
€ 190,000
This seafront 1st floor, 2-bedroom apartment for sale in Chania Crete is located right on th…
Housein Polemarchi, Greece
House
Polemarchi, Greece
€ 55,000
This stone house for sale in Chania is located in Platanias region, in the lovely village of…
3 room housein Vlacheronitissa, Greece
3 room house
Vlacheronitissa, Greece
1 bath
€ 165,000
This house for sale in Crete is located in the charming village of Vlacheronitissa in the Pl…
Housein Tavronitis, Greece
House
Tavronitis, Greece
€ 950,000
These two villas for sale in Chania are located next to the sea in the village of Kamisiana,…
3 room housein Meskla, Greece
3 room house
Meskla, Greece
1 bath 119 m²
€ 350,000
Theriso FOR SALE House 3 Bedroom(s) 1 Livingroom(s) 1 Kitchen(s) 1 Bathroom(s) 1 WC Size: 11…
Villa 5 room villain Port of Kolimbari, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Port of Kolimbari, Greece
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 1,300,000
For sale a newly built villa on the island of Crete, the area of Chania, only 130 meters fro…
Villa 5 room villain Kamisiana, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Kamisiana, Greece
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 750,000
Has a magnificent sea and mountain view, close to the village of Koloumbari, Crete. The vill…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Tavronitis, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Tavronitis, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 760,000
For sale 3-storey house of 190 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of one storero…
1 room Cottagein Tavronitis, Greece
1 room Cottage
Tavronitis, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 360,000
For sale a building with a total area of 396 sq. m is located in the tourist village of Chan…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Marathokefala, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Marathokefala, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 367,000
For sale 2-storey house of 190 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room,…
Villa 3 room villain Tavronitis, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Tavronitis, Greece
4 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 960,000
For sale are offered two villas in the Tavronitis area, Chania region. The total size of vil…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Koufos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Koufos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 370,000
For sale 1-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living …

