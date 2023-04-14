UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Region of Crete
Chania Regional Unit
Platanias Municipality
Houses
Houses for sale in Platanias Municipality, Greece
42 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Villa 4 room villa
Máleme, Greece
4 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 740,000
For sale villa of 210 sq.meters in central Greece. Extras included with the property: parkin…
Villa 3 room villa
Kyparissos, Greece
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
262 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 850,000
This project was build in 2019 and consist from two 2 identical stone villas, on the b…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Máleme, Greece
3 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 130,000
For sale maisonette of 66 sq.meters in Crete .The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floor …
3 room townhouse
Máleme, Greece
3 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 240,000
For sale maisonette of 84 sq.meters in Crete .The maisonette has 2 levels. The owners will b…
3 room townhouse
Máleme, Greece
3 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 240,000
For sale maisonette of 84 sq.meters in Crete .The maisonette has 2 levels. The owners will b…
Cottage 4 rooms
Vatolakkos, Greece
4 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale 0-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture …
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Fournes, Greece
3 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 290,000
For sale 2-storey house of 192 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one storeroo…
2 room house
Tavronitis, Greece
1 bath
€ 348,000
This beautiful beach house for sale in Tavronitis, Platanias, Chania, is a great opportunity…
3 room house
Spilia, Greece
2 bath
€ 590,000
This amazing house for sale in Chania, Kolymbari, is located in the village of Darmarochori.…
3 room cottage
Kontomari, Greece
3 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 280,000
For sale 1-storey house of 230 sq.meters in Crete. There is a fireplace.The owners will be l…
Villa 3 room villa
Kamisiana, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 295,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 198 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of one storero…
Villa 3 room villa
Kamisiana, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 289,000
For sale is an under construction villa 198 sq.m. in Kolymvari area, Chania region. The thre…
House
Tavronitis, Greece
€ 250,000
This maisonette complex for sale in Tavronitis is located in the village of Kamisiana and on…
Villa Villa
Kamisiana, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale a 3 bedroom villa, in Kolymbari area, north west Crete. The villa is 178 sq.m. buil…
Villa Villa
Kolimbari, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale two storey villa with private pool within a complex of villas in Chania. The villa …
Villa Villa
Marathokefala, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale two storey villa with private pool within a complex of villas in Chania. The villa …
House
Máleme, Greece
€ 650,000
This is a villa for sale next to the sea in Chania, located in the village of Kamisiana in t…
House
Máleme, Greece
€ 150,000
This seafront apartment for sale in Platanias Chania is located right on the beach of Maleme…
House
Máleme, Greece
€ 190,000
This seafront 1st floor, 2-bedroom apartment for sale in Chania Crete is located right on th…
House
Polemarchi, Greece
€ 55,000
This stone house for sale in Chania is located in Platanias region, in the lovely village of…
3 room house
Vlacheronitissa, Greece
1 bath
€ 165,000
This house for sale in Crete is located in the charming village of Vlacheronitissa in the Pl…
House
Tavronitis, Greece
€ 950,000
These two villas for sale in Chania are located next to the sea in the village of Kamisiana,…
3 room house
Meskla, Greece
1 bath
119 m²
€ 350,000
Theriso FOR SALE House 3 Bedroom(s) 1 Livingroom(s) 1 Kitchen(s) 1 Bathroom(s) 1 WC Size: 11…
Villa 5 room villa
Port of Kolimbari, Greece
5 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 1,300,000
For sale a newly built villa on the island of Crete, the area of Chania, only 130 meters fro…
Villa 5 room villa
Kamisiana, Greece
5 Number of rooms
Number of floors 3
€ 750,000
Has a magnificent sea and mountain view, close to the village of Koloumbari, Crete. The vill…
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Tavronitis, Greece
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 760,000
For sale 3-storey house of 190 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of one storero…
1 room Cottage
Tavronitis, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 360,000
For sale a building with a total area of 396 sq. m is located in the tourist village of Chan…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Marathokefala, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 367,000
For sale 2-storey house of 190 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room,…
Villa 3 room villa
Tavronitis, Greece
4 Number of rooms
5 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 960,000
For sale are offered two villas in the Tavronitis area, Chania region. The total size of vil…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Koufos, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 370,000
For sale 1-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living …
