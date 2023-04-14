Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Chania Regional Unit
  5. Platanias Municipality
  6. Cottages

Seaview Cottages for Sale in Platanias Municipality, Greece

Cottage To archive
Clear all
5 properties total found
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Tavronitis, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Tavronitis, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 760,000
For sale 3-storey house of 190 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of one storero…
1 room Cottagein Tavronitis, Greece
1 room Cottage
Tavronitis, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 360,000
For sale a building with a total area of 396 sq. m is located in the tourist village of Chan…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Marathokefala, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Marathokefala, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 367,000
For sale 2-storey house of 190 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room,…
3 room cottagein Kontomari, Greece
3 room cottage
Kontomari, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 405,000
For sale 2-storey house of 317 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one storeroo…
Cottage 2 roomsin Máleme, Greece
Cottage 2 rooms
Máleme, Greece
2 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
For sale a two floor villa type building with an attic. The property is consisted of five be…

Properties features in Platanias Municipality, Greece

with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir