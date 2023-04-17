Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thessaly and Central Greece
  4. Thessaly
  5. Municipality of Larissa
  6. Platamonas

Pool Residential properties for sale in Platamonas, Greece

1 property total found
Villa 5 room villain Platamonas, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Platamonas, Greece
8 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 5
€ 800,000
For sale under construction 5-storey villa of 500 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir