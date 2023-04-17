Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Platamonas, Greece

8 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Platamonas, Greece
3 room apartment
Platamonas, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 193,000
For sale Apartment of 99 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1s…
Cottage 7 bedroomsin Platamonas, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Platamonas, Greece
11 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
€ 750,000
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Egani, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Egani, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 115,000
For sale maisonette of 300 sq.meters in central Greece .The maisonette has 3 levels. The gro…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Platamonas, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Platamonas, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Platamonas, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Platamonas, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale 3-storey house of 340 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Cottage 8 bedroomsin Platamonas, Greece
Cottage 8 bedrooms
Platamonas, Greece
11 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
€ 550,000
For sale 3-storey house of 360 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Villa 5 room villain Platamonas, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Platamonas, Greece
8 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 5
€ 800,000
For sale under construction 5-storey villa of 500 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground…
3 room cottagein Platamonas, Greece
3 room cottage
Platamonas, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 2
€ 230,000
For sale 2-storey house of 185 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
