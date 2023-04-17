Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thessaly and Central Greece
  4. Thessaly
  5. Municipality of Larissa
  6. Platamonas
  7. Cottages

Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Platamonas, Greece

Cottage To archive
Clear all
6 properties total found
Cottage 7 bedroomsin Platamonas, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Platamonas, Greece
11 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
€ 750,000
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Platamonas, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Platamonas, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Platamonas, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Platamonas, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale 1-storey house of 50 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 2 bedroo…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Platamonas, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Platamonas, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale 3-storey house of 340 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Cottage 8 bedroomsin Platamonas, Greece
Cottage 8 bedrooms
Platamonas, Greece
11 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
€ 550,000
For sale 3-storey house of 360 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Platamonas, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Platamonas, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
For sale 1-storey house of 125 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 2 bedro…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir