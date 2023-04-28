UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
9
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Aegean
South Aegean
Municipality of Milos
Plaka
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Plaka, Greece
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
3 room cottage
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale 1-storey house of 127 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, living …
8 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
360 m²
€ 550,685
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 360 sq.m at the Olympic Riviera. The first floor c…
3 room apartment
Paliouri, Greece
3 bath
150 m²
€ 442,418
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Efkarpia, Greece
1 bath
€ 94,000
Property Code: 3-1041 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Efkarpia Center for €94.000 . This 95 sq. m. …
3 room apartment
Mantouki, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
1/1 Floor
€ 270,000
For sale apartment of 108 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the…
5 room house
Municipality of Athens, Greece
6 Number of rooms
159 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 2,302,866
Townhouse for sale with an area of 159 sq.m in Athens at the construction stage. Tynhouse is…
1 room apartment
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
1 Number of rooms
100 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 350,436
For sale is an apartment of 100 sq.m with sea views in the Kondogialos area in the west of C…
4 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
350 m²
€ 1,001,246
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 350 sq.m in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The basem…
3 room apartment
Souroti, Greece
1 bath
153 m²
€ 135,000
Property Code: HPS2476 - Apartment FOR SALE in Vasilika Souroti for €135.000. This 153 sq. m…
3 room house
Nafplion, Greece
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
118 m²
Price on request
Property Code: 11735 - Apartment FOR SALE in Nafplio Center for €355.000 . This 118 sq. m. …
4 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
4 Number of rooms
99 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 365,455
Townhouse for sale with an area of 99 sq.m on the island of Crete. Tynhouse is located on 0 …
3 room house
Greece, Greece
2 bath
€ 1,301,620
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map