Mountain View Villas for Sale in Plagiari, Greece

5 properties total found
Villa Villain Plagiari, Greece
Villa Villa
Plagiari, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 4,000,000
For sale two villas on a plot of 11.570 sq m. The distance between the two villas is 25 m. E…
Villa 6 room villain Plagiari, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Plagiari, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,400,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
Villa 5 room villain Plagiari, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Plagiari, Greece
8 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 440 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The semi-basement consists of one …
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Plagiari, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Plagiari, Greece
8 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 2,500,000
For sale under construction 4-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. …
Villa 3 room villain Plagiari, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Plagiari, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 410,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 170 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
