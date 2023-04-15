Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Municipality of Thessaloniki
  6. Plagiari

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Plagiari, Greece

14 properties total found
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Plagiari, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Plagiari, Greece
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
For sale 3-storey house of 410 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Plagiari, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Plagiari, Greece
6 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,050,000
For sale 3-storey house of 380 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
1 room Cottagein Plagiari, Greece
1 room Cottage
Plagiari, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 310,000
We offer 4 cottages for sale, each house of 173 sq.m. Three-storey house divided into the ba…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Plagiari, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Plagiari, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 2 le…
3 room townhousein Plagiari, Greece
3 room townhouse
Plagiari, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 440,000
For sale maisonette of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 3 le…
Villa 6 room villain Plagiari, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Plagiari, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 435 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of 3 bed…
Villa 5 room villain Plagiari, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Plagiari, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 560 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Villa 5 room villain Plagiari, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Plagiari, Greece
9 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 749 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Plagiari, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Plagiari, Greece
11 Number of rooms 7 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,950,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 1050 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor c…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Plagiari, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Plagiari, Greece
7 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale 3-storey house of 380 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Plagiari, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Plagiari, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
For sale 3-storey house of 185 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
Villa 5 room villain Plagiari, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Plagiari, Greece
8 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 440 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The semi-basement consists of one …
Townhouse 6 bedroomsin Plagiari, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Plagiari, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 310,000
For sale maisonette of 345 sq.meters in Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 5 levels. The semi-…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Plagiari, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Plagiari, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
For sale 3-storey house of 340 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir