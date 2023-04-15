Houses for sale in Plagiari, Greece

Show property on map Show properties list
39 properties total found
2 room housein Plagiari, Greece
2 room house
Plagiari, Greece
2 Number of rooms 187 m² -1 Floor
€ 320,000
Plagiari SALE House 2 Bedrooms, 2 Living Room 2 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 187 m2, Good c…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Plagiari, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Plagiari, Greece
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
For sale 3-storey house of 410 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
3 room housein Plagiari, Greece
3 room house
Plagiari, Greece
1 bath 150 m²
€ 270,000
Property Code: HPS3060 - House FOR SALE in Mikra Plagiari for €270.000. This 150 sq. m. Hous…
2 room housein Plagiari, Greece
2 room house
Plagiari, Greece
1 bath 187 m²
€ 320,000
Property Code: HPS3053 - House FOR SALE in Mikra Plagiari for €320.000. This 187 sq. m. Hous…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Plagiari, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Plagiari, Greece
6 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,050,000
For sale 3-storey house of 380 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
1 room Cottagein Plagiari, Greece
1 room Cottage
Plagiari, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 310,000
We offer 4 cottages for sale, each house of 173 sq.m. Three-storey house divided into the ba…
Cottage 6 roomsin Plagiari, Greece
Cottage 6 rooms
Plagiari, Greece
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 145,000
Offered for sale cottage area of ​​159 sq ft in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Corner house ha…
1 room Cottagein Plagiari, Greece
1 room Cottage
Plagiari, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 310,000
Offered for sale a three-storey house of 270 sq ft in the suburbs of Thessaloniki with a sea…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Plagiari, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Plagiari, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 2 le…
3 room townhousein Plagiari, Greece
3 room townhouse
Plagiari, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 185,000
For sale maisonette of 155 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 3 le…
Villa Villain Plagiari, Greece
Villa Villa
Plagiari, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 4,000,000
For sale two villas on a plot of 11.570 sq m. The distance between the two villas is 25 m. E…
3 room townhousein Plagiari, Greece
3 room townhouse
Plagiari, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 135,000
For sale maisonette of 126 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 3 le…
3 room townhousein Plagiari, Greece
3 room townhouse
Plagiari, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 440,000
For sale maisonette of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 3 le…
Villa 6 room villain Plagiari, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Plagiari, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 435 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of 3 bed…
Villa 5 room villain Plagiari, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Plagiari, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 560 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Plagiari, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Plagiari, Greece
7 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale 2-storey house of 400 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Villa 5 room villain Plagiari, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Plagiari, Greece
9 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 749 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Plagiari, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Plagiari, Greece
11 Number of rooms 7 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,950,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 1050 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor c…
Cottage 6 bedroomsin Plagiari, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Plagiari, Greece
8 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 420,000
For sale 2-storey house of 330 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Plagiari, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Plagiari, Greece
7 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale 3-storey house of 380 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Plagiari, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Plagiari, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 290,000
For sale 3-storey house of 225 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Villa 6 room villain Plagiari, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Plagiari, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,400,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
Cottage 9 bedroomsin Plagiari, Greece
Cottage 9 bedrooms
Plagiari, Greece
11 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale 4-storey house of 400 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Plagiari, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Plagiari, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
For sale 3-storey house of 185 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
Villa 5 room villain Plagiari, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Plagiari, Greece
8 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 440 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The semi-basement consists of one …
Townhouse 6 bedroomsin Plagiari, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Plagiari, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 310,000
For sale maisonette of 345 sq.meters in Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 5 levels. The semi-…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Plagiari, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Plagiari, Greece
8 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 2,500,000
For sale under construction 4-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. …
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Plagiari, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Plagiari, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
For sale 3-storey house of 340 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
3 room townhousein Plagiari, Greece
3 room townhouse
Plagiari, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 90,000
For sale maisonette of 140 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 2 le…
Townhouse 5 bedroomsin Plagiari, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Plagiari, Greece
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
For sale maisonette of 270 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 3 le…
