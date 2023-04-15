Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Municipality of Thessaloniki
  6. Plagiari
  7. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Plagiari, Greece

Apartment To archive
Clear all
8 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Plagiari, Greece
3 room apartment
Plagiari, Greece
1 bath 160 m²
€ 170,000
Property Code: HPS3054 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Mikra Plagiari for €170.000. This 160 sq. m.…
3 room apartmentin Plagiari, Greece
3 room apartment
Plagiari, Greece
2 bath 140 m²
€ 160,000
Property Code: HPS3055 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Mikra Plagiari for €160.000. This 140 sq. m.…
3 room apartmentin Plagiari, Greece
3 room apartment
Plagiari, Greece
1 bath 160 m²
€ 170,000
Property Code: HPS3056 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Mikra Plagiari for €170.000. This 160 sq. m.…
3 room apartmentin Plagiari, Greece
3 room apartment
Plagiari, Greece
2 bath 140 m²
€ 150,000
Property Code: HPS3057 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Mikra Plagiari for €150.000. This 140 sq. m.…
3 room apartmentin Plagiari, Greece
3 room apartment
Plagiari, Greece
1 bath 126 m²
€ 170,000
Property Code: HPS3058 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Mikra Plagiari for €170.000. This 126 sq. m.…
4 room apartmentin Plagiari, Greece
4 room apartment
Plagiari, Greece
2 bath 300 m²
€ 270,000
Property Code: HPS2954 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Mikra Plagiari for €270.000. This 300 sq. m.…
2 room apartmentin Plagiari, Greece
2 room apartment
Plagiari, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 108,000
For sale Apartment of 121 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
3 room apartmentin Plagiari, Greece
3 room apartment
Plagiari, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
For saleDuplex of 160 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki The duplex is situated on the…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir