Realting.com
Greece
Macedonia and Thrace
Central Macedonia
Municipality of Thessaloniki
Plagiari
Residential properties for sale in Plagiari, Greece
Clear all
47 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
2 room house
Plagiari, Greece
2 Number of rooms
187 m²
-1 Floor
€ 320,000
Plagiari SALE House 2 Bedrooms, 2 Living Room 2 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 187 m2, Good c…
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Plagiari, Greece
7 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
For sale 3-storey house of 410 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
3 room house
Plagiari, Greece
1 bath
150 m²
€ 270,000
Property Code: HPS3060 - House FOR SALE in Mikra Plagiari for €270.000. This 150 sq. m. Hous…
3 room apartment
Plagiari, Greece
1 bath
126 m²
€ 170,000
Property Code: HPS3058 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Mikra Plagiari for €170.000. This 126 sq. m.…
3 room apartment
Plagiari, Greece
2 bath
140 m²
€ 150,000
Property Code: HPS3057 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Mikra Plagiari for €150.000. This 140 sq. m.…
3 room apartment
Plagiari, Greece
1 bath
160 m²
€ 170,000
Property Code: HPS3056 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Mikra Plagiari for €170.000. This 160 sq. m.…
3 room apartment
Plagiari, Greece
2 bath
140 m²
€ 160,000
Property Code: HPS3055 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Mikra Plagiari for €160.000. This 140 sq. m.…
3 room apartment
Plagiari, Greece
1 bath
160 m²
€ 170,000
Property Code: HPS3054 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Mikra Plagiari for €170.000. This 160 sq. m.…
2 room house
Plagiari, Greece
1 bath
187 m²
€ 320,000
Property Code: HPS3053 - House FOR SALE in Mikra Plagiari for €320.000. This 187 sq. m. Hous…
4 room apartment
Plagiari, Greece
2 bath
300 m²
€ 270,000
Property Code: HPS2954 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Mikra Plagiari for €270.000. This 300 sq. m.…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Plagiari, Greece
6 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 1,050,000
For sale 3-storey house of 380 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
1 room Cottage
Plagiari, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 3
€ 310,000
We offer 4 cottages for sale, each house of 173 sq.m. Three-storey house divided into the ba…
Cottage 6 rooms
Plagiari, Greece
6 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 145,000
Offered for sale cottage area of 159 sq ft in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Corner house ha…
1 room Cottage
Plagiari, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 310,000
Offered for sale a three-storey house of 270 sq ft in the suburbs of Thessaloniki with a sea…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Plagiari, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 2 le…
3 room townhouse
Plagiari, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 185,000
For sale maisonette of 155 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 3 le…
Villa Villa
Plagiari, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 4,000,000
For sale two villas on a plot of 11.570 sq m. The distance between the two villas is 25 m. E…
3 room townhouse
Plagiari, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 135,000
For sale maisonette of 126 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 3 le…
3 room townhouse
Plagiari, Greece
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 440,000
For sale maisonette of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 3 le…
Villa 6 room villa
Plagiari, Greece
8 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 435 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of 3 bed…
Villa 5 room villa
Plagiari, Greece
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 560 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Plagiari, Greece
7 Number of rooms
5 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale 2-storey house of 400 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Villa 5 room villa
Plagiari, Greece
9 Number of rooms
5 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 749 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Plagiari, Greece
11 Number of rooms
7 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,950,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 1050 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor c…
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Plagiari, Greece
8 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 420,000
For sale 2-storey house of 330 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Plagiari, Greece
7 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale 3-storey house of 380 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Plagiari, Greece
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 290,000
For sale 3-storey house of 225 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Villa 6 room villa
Plagiari, Greece
8 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,400,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
Cottage 9 bedrooms
Plagiari, Greece
11 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale 4-storey house of 400 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Plagiari, Greece
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
For sale 3-storey house of 185 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
