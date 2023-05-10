Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Residential properties for sale in Piraeus, Greece

9 properties total found
Villa 5 room villa in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 5
Number of floors 1
€ 2,200,000
Villa Villa in Pachi, Greece
Villa Villa
Pachi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 2,650,000
4 room apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
4 room apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Floor 3/1
€ 2,750,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 535 m²
€ 1,150,000
Villa 4 room villa in Chaidari, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Chaidari, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 1
€ 2,200,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
Villa 5 room villa in Vathy, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Vathy, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
Villa 3 room villa in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 1,350,000
Villa 4 room villa in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 1,550,000

