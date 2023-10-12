Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Greece
  4. Piraeus
  5. Penthouses

Seaview Penthouses for Sale in Piraeus, Greece

Penthouse To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Penthouse 5 rooms with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Penthouse 5 rooms with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 269 m²
Number of floors 6
Residence with an underground garage close to the sea, Glyfada, Greece We offer a duplex pe…
€2,40M
Penthouse 5 rooms with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Penthouse 5 rooms with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 246 m²
Number of floors 5
Duplex penthouse with a private garden and a swimming pool, Glyfada, Greece We offer a spac…
€2,41M

Properties features in Piraeus, Greece

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir