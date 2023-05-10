Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Piraeus, Greece

82 properties total found
Townhouse in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Townhouse
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
Villa 5 room villa in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 5
Number of floors 1
€ 2,200,000
7 room house in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
7 room house
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 7
Area 460 m²
€ 960,000
Villa Villa in Pachi, Greece
Villa Villa
Pachi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 2,650,000
5 room house in Moschato, Greece
5 room house
Moschato, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 548 m²
Floor 3
€ 650,000
3 room townhouse in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
3 room townhouse
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
3 room townhouse in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
3 room townhouse
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
1 room Cottage in Chaidari, Greece
1 room Cottage
Chaidari, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
House in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
House
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
€ 250,000
2 room house in Palaio Faliro, Greece
2 room house
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
€ 280,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Moschato, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Moschato, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
5 room house in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
5 room house
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 410 m²
€ 520,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Chaidari, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Chaidari, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
€ 380,000
2 room house in Palaio Faliro, Greece
2 room house
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
€ 270,000
3 room house in Vathy, Greece
3 room house
Vathy, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 270 m²
€ 330,000
3 room cottage in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
3 room cottage
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 400 m²
€ 800,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 500 m²
€ 700,000
3 room house in Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 room house
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
€ 300,000
House in Palaio Faliro, Greece
House
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
€ 350,000
House in Palaio Faliro, Greece
House
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
€ 75,000
House in Palaio Faliro, Greece
House
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
€ 65,000
2 room house in Chaidari, Greece
2 room house
Chaidari, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€ 75,000
5 room house in Palaio Faliro, Greece
5 room house
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 860 m²
€ 1,250,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Chaidari, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Chaidari, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 82 m²
€ 170,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 420 m²
€ 560,000
3 room cottage in Chaidari, Greece
3 room cottage
Chaidari, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 90 m²
€ 85,000
3 room cottage in Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 room cottage
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 104 m²
€ 430,000
3 room cottage in Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 room cottage
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
€ 430,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 535 m²
€ 1,150,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 330 m²
€ 550,000

Properties features in Piraeus, Greece

