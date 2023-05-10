Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Piraeus, Greece

1 room Cottage in Chaidari, Greece
1 room Cottage
Chaidari, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Moschato, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Moschato, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Chaidari, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Chaidari, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
€ 380,000
3 room cottage in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
3 room cottage
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 400 m²
€ 800,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 500 m²
€ 700,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Chaidari, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Chaidari, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 82 m²
€ 170,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 420 m²
€ 560,000
3 room cottage in Chaidari, Greece
3 room cottage
Chaidari, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 90 m²
€ 85,000
3 room cottage in Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 room cottage
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 104 m²
€ 430,000
3 room cottage in Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 room cottage
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
€ 430,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 535 m²
€ 1,150,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 330 m²
€ 550,000
1 room Cottage in Vlychada, Greece
1 room Cottage
Vlychada, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,400,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Chaidari, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Chaidari, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 129,000
3 room cottage in Chaidari, Greece
3 room cottage
Chaidari, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Magoula, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Magoula, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 520,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Perdika, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Perdika, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
3 room cottage in Agios Ioannis Renti, Greece
3 room cottage
Agios Ioannis Renti, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 4,250,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Chaidari, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Chaidari, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 1,434,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Agios Ioannis Renti, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Agios Ioannis Renti, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 230,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Palaio Faliro, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Megara, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Megara, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 70,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Mesagros, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Mesagros, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Vaia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Vaia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Chaidari, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Chaidari, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Megalochori, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Megalochori, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 360,000
3 room cottage in Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 room cottage
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 310,000
1 room Cottage in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
1 room Cottage
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 380,000
1 room Cottage in kake bigla, Greece
1 room Cottage
kake bigla, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 55,000

