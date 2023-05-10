Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Piraeus, Greece

24 properties total found
3 room apartment in Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 room apartment
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 4/1
€ 850,000
2 room apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/1
€ 125,000
2 room apartment in Palaio Faliro, Greece
2 room apartment
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 6/1
€ 500,000
3 room apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 3/1
€ 990,000
4 room apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
4 room apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 2,450,000
4 room apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
4 room apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Floor 3/1
€ 2,750,000
3 room apartment in Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 room apartment
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
2 room apartment in Korydallos, Greece
2 room apartment
Korydallos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 285,000
2 room apartment in Aspropyrgos, Greece
2 room apartment
Aspropyrgos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 4/1
€ 140,000
2 room apartment in Skala, Greece
2 room apartment
Skala, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 2/1
€ 270,000
3 room apartment in Skaramangas, Greece
3 room apartment
Skaramangas, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/1
€ 285,000
2 room apartment in Skaramangas, Greece
2 room apartment
Skaramangas, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
€ 97,000
2 room apartment in Skala, Greece
2 room apartment
Skala, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
3 room apartment in Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 room apartment
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
2 room apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 4/1
€ 745,000
3 room apartment in Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 room apartment
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 6/1
€ 580,000
3 room apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 2/1
€ 635,000
2 room apartment in Palaio Faliro, Greece
2 room apartment
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 3/1
€ 480,000
1 room apartment in Palaio Faliro, Greece
1 room apartment
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 330,000
4 room apartment in Palaio Faliro, Greece
4 room apartment
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 6/1
€ 600,000
2 room apartment in Moschato, Greece
2 room apartment
Moschato, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
€ 210,000
1 room apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 4/1
€ 235,000
3 room apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/1
€ 440,000
2 room apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/1
€ 305,000

Properties features in Piraeus, Greece

with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
