Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Villas

Seaview Villas for Sale in Pieria Regional Unit, Greece

Katerini
14
Korinos
4
demos diou - olympou
2
Peristasi
2
Villa To archive
Clear all
7 properties total found
Villa 9 room villain Nea Trapezounta, Greece
Villa 9 room villa
Nea Trapezounta, Greece
13 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale 4-storey villa of 467 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Villa 6 room villain Peristasi, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Peristasi, Greece
9 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
Price on request
For sale 3-storey villa of 360 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
Villa 3 room villain Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 2
€ 370,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 230 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The first floor consists of 2…
Villa 6 room villain demos diou - olympou, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
demos diou - olympou, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 400 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
Villa 4 room villain Korinos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Korinos, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 380,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
Villa 6 room villain Peristasi, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Peristasi, Greece
9 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 3
€ 390,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 500 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Villa 5 room villain Nei Pori, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Nei Pori, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 420,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 335 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …

Properties features in Pieria Regional Unit, Greece

with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir