  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Villas

Mountain View Villas for Sale in Pieria Regional Unit, Greece

Katerini
14
Korinos
4
demos diou - olympou
2
Peristasi
2
13 properties total found
Villa 9 room villain Nea Trapezounta, Greece
Villa 9 room villa
Nea Trapezounta, Greece
13 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale 4-storey villa of 467 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Villa 6 room villain Peristasi, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Peristasi, Greece
9 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
Price on request
For sale 3-storey villa of 360 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
Villa 5 room villain Kato Agios Ioannis, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Kato Agios Ioannis, Greece
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,300,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 350 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
Villa 4 room villain Korinos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Korinos, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 323 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Villa 6 room villain demos diou - olympou, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
demos diou - olympou, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 400 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
Villa 6 room villain Korinos, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Korinos, Greece
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 380,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
Villa 5 room villain Korinos, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Korinos, Greece
7 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 330 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
Villa 4 room villain Nea Chrani, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Nea Chrani, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 500 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Villa 4 room villain Korinos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Korinos, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 380,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
Villa 6 room villain Peristasi, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Peristasi, Greece
9 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 3
€ 390,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 500 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Villa 5 room villain Ganochora, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Ganochora, Greece
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 145,000
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 170 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground…
Villa 6 room villain Kato Agios Ioannis, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Kato Agios Ioannis, Greece
9 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 2
€ 900,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 400 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Villa 5 room villain Nei Pori, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Nei Pori, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 420,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 335 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …

