Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Townhouses

Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Pieria Regional Unit, Greece

Katerini
24
Korinos
6
demos diou - olympou
3
Karitsa
2
Peristasi
1
Townhouse To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
3 room townhousein Ganochora, Greece
3 room townhouse
Ganochora, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 176,000
For sale maisonette of 156 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast .The maisonette has 2 levels. The …
Townhouse 7 bedroomsin Neokesaria, Greece
Townhouse 7 bedrooms
Neokesaria, Greece
7 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 98,000
For sale maisonette of 220 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast .The maisonette has 3 levels. The …
3 room townhousein Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
3 room townhouse
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale under construction maisonette of 120 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast .The maisonette…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 93,000
For sale maisonette of 80 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast .The maisonette has 3 levels. The b…

Properties features in Pieria Regional Unit, Greece

with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir