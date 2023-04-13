Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Townhouses

Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in Pieria Regional Unit, Greece

Katerini
24
Korinos
6
demos diou - olympou
3
Karitsa
2
Peristasi
1
14 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Nea Efesos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Nea Efesos, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 190,000
For sale maisonette of 210 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast .The maisonette has 3 levels. The …
Townhouse 6 roomsin Nea Chrani, Greece
Townhouse 6 rooms
Nea Chrani, Greece
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 4
€ 279,000
For sale maisonette of 250 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast . The maisonette has one level. A …
3 room townhousein Ganochora, Greece
3 room townhouse
Ganochora, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 176,000
For sale maisonette of 156 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast .The maisonette has 2 levels. The …
Townhouse 7 bedroomsin Neokesaria, Greece
Townhouse 7 bedrooms
Neokesaria, Greece
7 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 98,000
For sale maisonette of 220 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast .The maisonette has 3 levels. The …
Townhouse 5 bedroomsin Nea Chrani, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Nea Chrani, Greece
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 170,000
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast .The maisonette has 4 levels. The …
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Svoronos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Svoronos, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 3
€ 230,000
For sale under construction maisonette of 166 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast .The maisonette…
3 room townhousein Korinos, Greece
3 room townhouse
Korinos, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 170,000
For sale maisonette of 210 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast .The maisonette has 3 levels. The …
3 room townhousein Kato Agios Ioannis, Greece
3 room townhouse
Kato Agios Ioannis, Greece
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 170,000
For sale under construction maisonette of 210 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast .The maisonette…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Kato Agios Ioannis, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kato Agios Ioannis, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 199,900
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast .The maisonette has 3 levels. The …
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 93,000
For sale maisonette of 80 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast .The maisonette has 3 levels. The b…
3 room townhousein Korinos, Greece
3 room townhouse
Korinos, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 250,000
For sale maisonette of 270 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast .The maisonette has 3 levels. The …
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Nea Chrani, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Nea Chrani, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 99,000
For sale maisonette of 270 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast .The maisonette has 3 levels. The …
3 room townhousein Korinos, Greece
3 room townhouse
Korinos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 3
€ 150,000
For sale maisonette of 133 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast .The maisonette has 3 levels. The …
3 room townhousein Nea Efesos, Greece
3 room townhouse
Nea Efesos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 3
€ 190,000
For sale maisonette of 174 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast .The maisonette has 3 levels. The …

