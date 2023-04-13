UAE
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Macedonia and Thrace
Central Macedonia
Pool Residential properties for sale in Pieria Regional Unit, Greece
5 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
7 Number of rooms
150 m²
€ 550,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 150 square meters at the Olympic Riviera. The first floor consist…
9 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
16 Number of rooms
550 m²
€ 2,000,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 550 square meters at the Olympic Riviera. The first floor consist…
4 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
7 Number of rooms
500 m²
€ 800,000
For sale 3 - a-storey villa of 500 square meters on the Olympic Riviera. The first floor con…
5 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
7 Number of rooms
300 m²
€ 399,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 square meters at the Olympic Riviera. The basement consists o…
3 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
5 Number of rooms
230 m²
€ 370,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 230 square meters at the Olympic Riviera. The second floor consis…
4 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
220 m²
€ 370,000
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 220 sq.m at the Olympic Riviera. The first floor c…
7 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
400 m²
€ 300,000
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 400 sq.m at the Olympic Riviera under construction…
6 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
9 Number of rooms
400 m²
€ 900,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 400 square meters.m at the Olympic Riviera. The first floor consi…
5 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
8 Number of rooms
500 m²
€ 800,000
For sale 5-storey villa of 500 square meters at the Olympic Riviera under construction. The …
6 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
8 Number of rooms
220 m²
€ 750,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 370,000
For sale 2-storey house of 220 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Villa 3 room villa
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 370,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 230 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The first floor consists of 2…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Korinos, Greece
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale 2-storey house of 240 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The first floor consists of 2…
Villa 4 room villa
Nea Chrani, Greece
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 500 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Villa 6 room villa
Kato Agios Ioannis, Greece
9 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 900,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 400 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
