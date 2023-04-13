Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia

Pool Residential properties for sale in Pieria Regional Unit, Greece

Katerini
199
Korinos
35
demos diou - olympou
29
Karitsa
18
Kallithea
15
Peristasi
12
Vrondou
4
15 properties total found
5 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
5 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
7 Number of rooms 150 m²
€ 550,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 150 square meters at the Olympic Riviera. The first floor consist…
9 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
9 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
16 Number of rooms 550 m²
€ 2,000,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 550 square meters at the Olympic Riviera. The first floor consist…
4 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
4 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
7 Number of rooms 500 m²
€ 800,000
For sale 3 - a-storey villa of 500 square meters on the Olympic Riviera. The first floor con…
5 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
5 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
7 Number of rooms 300 m²
€ 399,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 square meters at the Olympic Riviera. The basement consists o…
3 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
3 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
5 Number of rooms 230 m²
€ 370,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 230 square meters at the Olympic Riviera. The second floor consis…
4 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
4 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
220 m²
€ 370,000
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 220 sq.m at the Olympic Riviera. The first floor c…
7 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
7 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
400 m²
€ 300,000
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 400 sq.m at the Olympic Riviera under construction…
6 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
6 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
9 Number of rooms 400 m²
€ 900,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 400 square meters.m at the Olympic Riviera. The first floor consi…
5 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
5 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
8 Number of rooms 500 m²
€ 800,000
For sale 5-storey villa of 500 square meters at the Olympic Riviera under construction. The …
6 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
6 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
8 Number of rooms 220 m²
€ 750,000
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 370,000
For sale 2-storey house of 220 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Villa 3 room villain Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 2
€ 370,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 230 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The first floor consists of 2…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Korinos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Korinos, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale 2-storey house of 240 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The first floor consists of 2…
Villa 4 room villain Nea Chrani, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Nea Chrani, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 500 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Villa 6 room villain Kato Agios Ioannis, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Kato Agios Ioannis, Greece
9 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 2
€ 900,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 400 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …

Properties features in Pieria Regional Unit, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
