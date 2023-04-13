Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Pieria Regional Unit, Greece

Cottage 2 bedroomsin Sevasti, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Sevasti, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 125,000
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The basement consists of one …
3 room cottagein Ganochora, Greece
3 room cottage
Ganochora, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 145,000
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 3 bedro…
3 room cottagein Agios Spiridonas, Greece
3 room cottage
Agios Spiridonas, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 3
€ 180,000
For sale 4-storey house of 222 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Nea Efesos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Nea Efesos, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 190,000
For sale maisonette of 210 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast .The maisonette has 3 levels. The …
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Nea Efesos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nea Efesos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 90,000
For sale 1-storey house of 90 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 2 bedroo…
4 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
4 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
182 m²
€ 390,000
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 182 sq.m at the Olympic Riviera. The first floor c…
6 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
6 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
360 m²
€ 340,000
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 360 sq.m at the Olympic Riviera. The basement cons…
4 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
4 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
320 m²
€ 550,000
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 320 square meters.m at the Olympic Riviera. The ba…
8 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
8 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
382 m²
€ 350,000
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 382 sq.m at the Olympic Riviera. The basement cons…
3 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
3 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
200 m²
€ 350,000
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 200 sq.m at the Olympic Riviera. The basement cons…
3 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
3 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
280 m²
€ 320,000
For sale 4-storey cottage with an area of 280 sq.m at the Olympic Riviera. The basement cons…
3 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
3 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
6 Number of rooms 300 m²
€ 350,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 square meters at the Olympic Riviera. The basement consists o…
6 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
6 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
9 Number of rooms 500 m²
€ 390,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 500 square meters at the Olympic Riviera. The first floor consist…
3 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
3 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
150 m²
€ 350,000
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 150 square meters.m at the Olympic Riviera. The fi…
5 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
5 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
175 m²
€ 430,000
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 175 sq.m at the Olympic Riviera. The basement cons…
5 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
5 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
430 m²
€ 650,000
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 430 sq.m at the Olympic Riviera. The first floor c…
4 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
4 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
153 m²
€ 350,000
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 153 square meters at the Olympic Riviera. The firs…
8 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
8 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
360 m²
€ 550,000
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 360 sq.m at the Olympic Riviera. The first floor c…
4 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
4 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
200 m²
€ 550,000
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 200 square meters.m at the Olympic Riviera. The fi…
5 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
5 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
7 Number of rooms 150 m²
€ 550,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 150 square meters at the Olympic Riviera. The first floor consist…
3 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
3 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
350 m²
€ 400,000
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 350 sq.m at the Olympic Riviera. The basement cons…
9 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
9 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
670 m²
€ 800,000
For sale 4-storey cottage with an area of 670 sq.m at the Olympic Riviera. The basement cons…
2 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
2 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
70 m²
€ 306,985
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 70 square meters at the Olympic Riviera. The cotta…
4 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
4 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
357 m²
€ 320,000
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 357 sq.m at the Olympic Riviera. The first floor c…
9 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
9 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
16 Number of rooms 550 m²
€ 2,000,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 550 square meters at the Olympic Riviera. The first floor consist…
4 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
4 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
160 m²
€ 500,000
4 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
4 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
340 m²
€ 350,000
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 340 sq.m at the Olympic Riviera. The first floor c…
2 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
2 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
3 Number of rooms 130 m² Number of floors 3
€ 330,000
Townhouse for sale with an area of 130 sq.m at the Olympic Riviera. Tynhouse is located on 3…
2 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
2 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
150 m²
€ 300,000
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 150 square meters at the Olympic Riviera. The seco…
5 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
5 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
8 Number of rooms 450 m²
€ 900,000
For sale 3 - a-storey villa of 450 square meters on the Olympic Riviera. The first floor con…

