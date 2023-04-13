Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Cottages for sale in Pieria Regional Unit, Greece

2 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 370,000
For sale 2-storey house of 220 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Korinos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Korinos, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale 2-storey house of 240 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The first floor consists of 2…

