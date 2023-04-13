Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Cottages

Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Pieria Regional Unit, Greece

Katerini
89
Korinos
18
demos diou - olympou
11
Peristasi
8
Kallithea
4
Karitsa
4
Vrondou
3
60 properties total found
3 room cottagein Ganochora, Greece
3 room cottage
Ganochora, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 145,000
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 3 bedro…
3 room cottagein Agios Spiridonas, Greece
3 room cottage
Agios Spiridonas, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 3
€ 180,000
For sale 4-storey house of 222 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
3 room cottagein Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
3 room cottage
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 150,000
For sale 0-storey house of 165 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. There is a fireplace.The owne…
3 room cottagein Kato Agios Ioannis, Greece
3 room cottage
Kato Agios Ioannis, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 299,000
For sale 2-storey house of 156 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
3 room cottagein Ganochora, Greece
3 room cottage
Ganochora, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 125,000
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 3 bedro…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Nea Chrani, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Nea Chrani, Greece
8 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 2
€ 215,000
For sale 2-storey house of 183 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Andromachi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Andromachi, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 215,000
For sale 3-storey house of 143 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The basement consists of one …
3 room cottagein Neokesaria, Greece
3 room cottage
Neokesaria, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 130,000
For sale 2-storey house of 204 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Cottage 6 roomsin Nea Chrani, Greece
Cottage 6 rooms
Nea Chrani, Greece
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 290,000
For sale 0-storey house of 260 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. There is a fireplace.The owne…
3 room cottagein Agios Spiridonas, Greece
3 room cottage
Agios Spiridonas, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale 1-storey house of 120 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 3 bedro…
3 room cottagein Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
3 room cottage
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 400,000
For sale 0-storey house of 180 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. There is a fireplace.The owne…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 370,000
For sale 2-storey house of 220 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Peristasi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Peristasi, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale 1-storey house of 170 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 4 bedro…
3 room cottagein Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
3 room cottage
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 250,000
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Nea Chrani, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Nea Chrani, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 200,000
For sale 4-storey house of 201 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
Cottage 6 bedroomsin Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 2
€ 290,000
For sale 3-storey house of 185 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Nea Chrani, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nea Chrani, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 220,000
For sale 2-storey house of 115 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
3 room cottagein Korinos, Greece
3 room cottage
Korinos, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 420,000
For sale 2-storey house of 240 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Kato Agios Ioannis, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kato Agios Ioannis, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale 1-storey house of 120 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 4 bedro…
Cottage 9 bedroomsin Peristasi, Greece
Cottage 9 bedrooms
Peristasi, Greece
11 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 480,000
For sale 3-storey house of 540 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Korinos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Korinos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 165,000
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 399,500
For sale 3-storey house of 280 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Korinos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Korinos, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale 2-storey house of 240 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The first floor consists of 2…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Korinos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Korinos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 85,000
For sale 1-storey house of 113 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 2 bedro…
3 room cottagein Korinos, Greece
3 room cottage
Korinos, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale 2-storey house of 160 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Sevasti, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Sevasti, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale 2-storey house of 87 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of 2…
3 room cottagein Korinos, Greece
3 room cottage
Korinos, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 180,000
For sale 2-storey house of 230 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale 2-storey house of 123 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
3 room cottagein Korinos, Greece
3 room cottage
Korinos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale 2-storey house of 230 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Cottage 6 bedroomsin Korinos, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Korinos, Greece
8 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 280,000
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …

