Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Pieria Regional Unit, Greece

Katerini
89
Korinos
18
demos diou - olympou
11
Peristasi
8
Kallithea
4
Karitsa
4
Vrondou
3
Cottage To archive
Clear all
100 properties total found
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Sevasti, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Sevasti, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 125,000
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The basement consists of one …
3 room cottagein Ganochora, Greece
3 room cottage
Ganochora, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 145,000
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 3 bedro…
3 room cottagein Agios Spiridonas, Greece
3 room cottage
Agios Spiridonas, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 3
€ 180,000
For sale 4-storey house of 222 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Nea Efesos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nea Efesos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 90,000
For sale 1-storey house of 90 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 2 bedroo…
3 room cottagein Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
3 room cottage
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 150,000
For sale 0-storey house of 165 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. There is a fireplace.The owne…
3 room cottagein Kato Agios Ioannis, Greece
3 room cottage
Kato Agios Ioannis, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 299,000
For sale 2-storey house of 156 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
3 room cottagein Nea Chrani, Greece
3 room cottage
Nea Chrani, Greece
3 Number of rooms -16 bath Number of floors 2
€ 160,000
For sale 2-storey house of 111 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
3 room cottagein Ganochora, Greece
3 room cottage
Ganochora, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 125,000
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 3 bedro…
3 room cottagein Ganochora, Greece
3 room cottage
Ganochora, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 2
€ 376,000
For sale 2-storey house of 140 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Nea Chrani, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Nea Chrani, Greece
8 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 2
€ 215,000
For sale 2-storey house of 183 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Andromachi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Andromachi, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 215,000
For sale 3-storey house of 143 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The basement consists of one …
3 room cottagein Neokesaria, Greece
3 room cottage
Neokesaria, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 130,000
For sale 2-storey house of 204 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Peristasi, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Peristasi, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 83,000
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 80 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house con…
Cottage 6 roomsin Nea Chrani, Greece
Cottage 6 rooms
Nea Chrani, Greece
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 290,000
For sale 0-storey house of 260 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. There is a fireplace.The owne…
3 room cottagein Agios Spiridonas, Greece
3 room cottage
Agios Spiridonas, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale 1-storey house of 120 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 3 bedro…
Cottage 2 roomsin Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Cottage 2 rooms
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
2 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 90,000
For sale 0-storey house of 47 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The owners will be leaving the…
3 room cottagein Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
3 room cottage
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 400,000
For sale 0-storey house of 180 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. There is a fireplace.The owne…
Cottage 5 roomsin Korinos, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms
Korinos, Greece
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale 0-storey house of 140 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The owners will be leaving th…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 370,000
For sale 2-storey house of 220 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Peristasi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Peristasi, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale 1-storey house of 170 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 4 bedro…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Korinos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Korinos, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 80,000
For sale 2-storey house of 142 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Cottage 4 roomsin Korinos, Greece
Cottage 4 rooms
Korinos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 2
€ 200,000
For sale 2-storey house of 106 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
3 room cottagein Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
3 room cottage
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 250,000
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Nea Chrani, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Nea Chrani, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 200,000
For sale 4-storey house of 201 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
3 room cottagein Peristasi, Greece
3 room cottage
Peristasi, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 200,000
For sale 3-storey house of 137 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Cottage 6 bedroomsin Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 2
€ 290,000
For sale 3-storey house of 185 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
Cottage 4 roomsin Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Cottage 4 rooms
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 75,000
ATTENTION 25% DISCOUNT!!! New price from 75.000 Euro! We offer for sale houses under constru…
Cottage 6 roomsin Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Cottage 6 rooms
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 230,000
For sale 0-storey house of 275 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The owners will be leaving th…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale 2-storey house of 240 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Cottage 4 roomsin Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Cottage 4 rooms
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 77,000
For sale 0-storey house of 80 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The owners will be leaving the…

Properties features in Pieria Regional Unit, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir