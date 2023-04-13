Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Apartments for sale

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Pieria Regional Unit, Greece

Katerini
72
demos diou - olympou
13
Karitsa
12
Kallithea
11
Korinos
7
Peristasi
1
Vrondou
1
Apartment To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
1 room apartmentin Kallithea, Greece
1 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 110,000
For sale Apartment of 40 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 2n…
5 room apartmentin Kallithea, Greece
5 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3/1 Floor
€ 160,000
For sale Apartment of 106 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the f…
3 room apartmentin Kallithea, Greece
3 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 4/1 Floor
€ 75,000
For sale Apartment of 60 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 4t…

Properties features in Pieria Regional Unit, Greece

with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir