UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
7
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Macedonia and Thrace
Central Macedonia
Apartments for sale
Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Pieria Regional Unit, Greece
Katerini
72
demos diou - olympou
13
Karitsa
12
Kallithea
11
Korinos
7
Peristasi
1
Vrondou
1
Apartment
Clear all
45 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
3 room apartment
Neo Keramidi, Greece
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
1/2 Floor
€ 105,000
For sale Apartment of 95 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1s…
2 room apartment
Nea Efesos, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
2/1 Floor
€ 89,900
For sale Apartment of 76 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 2n…
2 room apartment
Nea Chrani, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale Apartment of 104 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1…
9 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
18 Number of rooms
520 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 680,000
For sale apartment of 520 sq.m on the Olympic Riviera. The apartment is located on the floor…
9 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
15 Number of rooms
500 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 650,000
For sale apartment of 500 sq.m on the Olympic Riviera. The apartment is located on the floor…
2 room apartment
Nea Chrani, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
2/1 Floor
€ 154,000
For sale Apartment of 115 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 2…
2 room apartment
Nea Chrani, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
3/1 Floor
€ 154,000
For sale Apartment of 115 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 3…
1 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 90,000
For sale Apartment of 0 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the flo…
9 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
18 Number of rooms
Number of floors 5
€ 680,000
For sale Apartment of 520 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the f…
3 room apartment
Agios Spiridonas, Greece
3 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 70,000
For sale Apartment of 80 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the fl…
4 room apartment
Korinos, Greece
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
1/1 Floor
€ 150,000
For sale Apartment of 155 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1…
1 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale Apartment of 0 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the flo…
3 room apartment
Korinos, Greece
3 Number of rooms
2/1 Floor
€ 100,000
For sale Apartment of 60 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the fl…
9 room apartment
Korinos, Greece
15 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 650,000
For sale Apartment of 500 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the f…
2 room apartment
Svoronos, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
2/1 Floor
€ 138,000
For sale Apartment of 106 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 2…
2 room apartment
Svoronos, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
3/1 Floor
€ 143,000
For sale Apartment of 106 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 3…
1 room apartment
Svoronos, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 63,000
For sale Apartment of 46 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 3r…
2 room apartment
Svoronos, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
3/1 Floor
€ 143,000
For sale Apartment of 106 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 3…
3 room apartment
Nea Efesos, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
4/1 Floor
€ 194,000
For sale Apartment of 129 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 4…
3 room apartment
Nea Efesos, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
4/1 Floor
€ 194,000
For sale Apartment of 129 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 4…
1 room apartment
Nea Efesos, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
2/1 Floor
€ 61,000
For sale Apartment of 46 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 2n…
3 room apartment
Nea Efesos, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
2/1 Floor
€ 138,000
For sale Apartment of 106 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 2…
1 room apartment
Ganochora, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
1/1 Floor
€ 67,000
For sale Apartment of 53 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1s…
2 room apartment
Ganochora, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
1/1 Floor
€ 95,000
For sale Apartment of 76 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1s…
1 room apartment
Ganochora, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
1/1 Floor
€ 67,000
For sale Apartment of 53 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1s…
2 room apartment
Ganochora, Greece
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
1/1 Floor
€ 95,000
For sale Apartment of 76 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1s…
1 room apartment
Svoronos, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
3/1 Floor
€ 67,000
For sale Apartment of 50 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 3r…
4 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
4/1 Floor
€ 100,000
For sale Apartment of 80 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 4t…
2 room apartment
Nea Efesos, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
1/1 Floor
€ 123,000
For sale under construction. Apartment of 89 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment i…
2 room apartment
Nea Efesos, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 128,000
For sale under construction. Apartment of 89 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment i…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Properties features in Pieria Regional Unit, Greece
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map