  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Apartments for sale

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Pieria Regional Unit, Greece

Katerini
72
demos diou - olympou
13
Karitsa
12
Kallithea
11
Korinos
7
Peristasi
1
Vrondou
1
45 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Neo Keramidi, Greece
3 room apartment
Neo Keramidi, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/2 Floor
€ 105,000
For sale Apartment of 95 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1s…
2 room apartmentin Nea Efesos, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Efesos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 89,900
For sale Apartment of 76 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 2n…
2 room apartmentin Nea Chrani, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Chrani, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale Apartment of 104 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1…
9 room apartmentin Central Macedonia, Greece
9 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
18 Number of rooms 520 m² Number of floors 1
€ 680,000
For sale apartment of 520 sq.m on the Olympic Riviera. The apartment is located on the floor…
9 room apartmentin Central Macedonia, Greece
9 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
15 Number of rooms 500 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 650,000
For sale apartment of 500 sq.m on the Olympic Riviera. The apartment is located on the floor…
2 room apartmentin Nea Chrani, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Chrani, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 154,000
For sale Apartment of 115 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 2…
2 room apartmentin Nea Chrani, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Chrani, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 154,000
For sale Apartment of 115 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 3…
1 room apartmentin Kallithea, Greece
1 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 90,000
For sale Apartment of 0 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the flo…
9 room apartmentin Kallithea, Greece
9 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
18 Number of rooms Number of floors 5
€ 680,000
For sale Apartment of 520 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the f…
3 room apartmentin Agios Spiridonas, Greece
3 room apartment
Agios Spiridonas, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 70,000
For sale Apartment of 80 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the fl…
4 room apartmentin Korinos, Greece
4 room apartment
Korinos, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 150,000
For sale Apartment of 155 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1…
1 room apartmentin Kallithea, Greece
1 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale Apartment of 0 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the flo…
3 room apartmentin Korinos, Greece
3 room apartment
Korinos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2/1 Floor
€ 100,000
For sale Apartment of 60 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the fl…
9 room apartmentin Korinos, Greece
9 room apartment
Korinos, Greece
15 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 650,000
For sale Apartment of 500 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the f…
2 room apartmentin Svoronos, Greece
2 room apartment
Svoronos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 138,000
For sale Apartment of 106 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 2…
2 room apartmentin Svoronos, Greece
2 room apartment
Svoronos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 143,000
For sale Apartment of 106 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 3…
1 room apartmentin Svoronos, Greece
1 room apartment
Svoronos, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 63,000
For sale Apartment of 46 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 3r…
2 room apartmentin Svoronos, Greece
2 room apartment
Svoronos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 143,000
For sale Apartment of 106 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 3…
3 room apartmentin Nea Efesos, Greece
3 room apartment
Nea Efesos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 4/1 Floor
€ 194,000
For sale Apartment of 129 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 4…
3 room apartmentin Nea Efesos, Greece
3 room apartment
Nea Efesos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 4/1 Floor
€ 194,000
For sale Apartment of 129 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 4…
1 room apartmentin Nea Efesos, Greece
1 room apartment
Nea Efesos, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 61,000
For sale Apartment of 46 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 2n…
3 room apartmentin Nea Efesos, Greece
3 room apartment
Nea Efesos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 138,000
For sale Apartment of 106 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 2…
1 room apartmentin Ganochora, Greece
1 room apartment
Ganochora, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 67,000
For sale Apartment of 53 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1s…
2 room apartmentin Ganochora, Greece
2 room apartment
Ganochora, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 95,000
For sale Apartment of 76 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1s…
1 room apartmentin Ganochora, Greece
1 room apartment
Ganochora, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 67,000
For sale Apartment of 53 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1s…
2 room apartmentin Ganochora, Greece
2 room apartment
Ganochora, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 95,000
For sale Apartment of 76 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1s…
1 room apartmentin Svoronos, Greece
1 room apartment
Svoronos, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 67,000
For sale Apartment of 50 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 3r…
4 room apartmentin Kallithea, Greece
4 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 4/1 Floor
€ 100,000
For sale Apartment of 80 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 4t…
2 room apartmentin Nea Efesos, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Efesos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 123,000
For sale under construction. Apartment of 89 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment i…
2 room apartmentin Nea Efesos, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Efesos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 128,000
For sale under construction. Apartment of 89 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment i…

