Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Phthiotis Regional Unit, Greece

demos molou - agiou konstantinou
11
demos amphikleias - elateias
5
Lamia
5
demos makrakomes
2
demos stylidas
1
Kamena Vourla
1
Stylida
1
14 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa in Kenourgio, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Kenourgio, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace. The owners…
Cottage 4 rooms in Loutra Ypatis, Greece
Cottage 4 rooms
Loutra Ypatis, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 358,000
For sale 0-storey house of 365 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace. The owners…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Agios Konstantinos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Agios Konstantinos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 95,000
For sale maisonette of 75 sq.meters in central Greece. The maisonette has 2 levels. The grou…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Giannitsou, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Giannitsou, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale 1-storey house of 65 sq.meters in central Greece. The house consists of 2 bedrooms,…
1 room Cottage in Giannitsou, Greece
1 room Cottage
Giannitsou, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
For sale 1-storey house of 70 sq.meters in central Greece. The house consists of one bedroom…
2 room apartment in Akti, Greece
2 room apartment
Akti, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 95,000
For sale apartment of 74 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the 3rd f…
1 room apartment in Akti, Greece
1 room apartment
Akti, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 67,000
For sale apartment of 55 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the 1st f…
3 room cottage in Modi, Greece
3 room cottage
Modi, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale 1-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Arachova. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, livi…
2 room apartment in Agios Konstantinos, Greece
2 room apartment
Agios Konstantinos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 100,000
For sale apartment of 78 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the 1st f…
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Longos, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Longos, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in central Greece. The maisonette has 3 levels. The sem…
2 room apartment in Longos, Greece
2 room apartment
Longos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 80,000
For sale apartment of 76 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the 1st f…
2 room apartment in Lamia, Greece
2 room apartment
Lamia, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 80,000
For sale duplex of 120 sq.meters in central Greece. The duplex is situated on the second flo…
1 room Cottage in demos amphikleias - elateias, Greece
1 room Cottage
demos amphikleias - elateias, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
We offer for sale a wonderful chalet of 128 sqm. in Parnassos. This cosy log house is unique…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Stylida, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Stylida, Greece
4 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters in central Greece. The ground floor consists of one…

