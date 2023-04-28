Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Phthiotis Regional Unit, Greece

10 properties total found
Cottage 4 rooms in Loutra Ypatis, Greece
Cottage 4 rooms
Loutra Ypatis, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 358,000
For sale 0-storey house of 365 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace. The owners…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Lianokladi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Lianokladi, Greece
2 bath 250 m²
€ 200,000
For Sale -- Residential Detached house  -- Fthiotida: Leianokladi - 250 Sq.m., 4 Bedrooms, 2…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Giannitsou, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Giannitsou, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale 1-storey house of 65 sq.meters in central Greece. The house consists of 2 bedrooms,…
1 room Cottage in Giannitsou, Greece
1 room Cottage
Giannitsou, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
For sale 1-storey house of 70 sq.meters in central Greece. The house consists of one bedroom…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Tithroni, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Tithroni, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 158,000
For sale 2-storey house of 72 sq.meters in Arachova. The ground floor consists of living roo…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Amfiklia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Amfiklia, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale 3-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Arachova. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedroo…
3 room cottage in Modi, Greece
3 room cottage
Modi, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale 1-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Arachova. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, livi…
1 room Cottage in demos amphikleias - elateias, Greece
1 room Cottage
demos amphikleias - elateias, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
We offer for sale a wonderful chalet of 128 sqm. in Parnassos. This cosy log house is unique…
1 room Cottage in demos amphikleias - elateias, Greece
1 room Cottage
demos amphikleias - elateias, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 3,000,000
We offer for sale a wonderful chalet of 420 sqm. in Parnassos. This cosy log house is unique…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Stylida, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Stylida, Greece
4 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters in central Greece. The ground floor consists of one…

Properties features in Phthiotis Regional Unit, Greece

