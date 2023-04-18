Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Aegean
  4. Northern Aegean
  5. Municipality of Mytilene
  6. Petra

Residential properties for sale in Petra, Greece

2 properties total found
3 room townhousein Anaxos Skoutarou, Greece
3 room townhouse
Anaxos Skoutarou, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in the Dodecanese .The maisonette has 3 levels. The sem…
Cottage 6 bedroomsin molybos, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
molybos, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
For sale 3-storey house of 304 sq.meters on Islands. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir