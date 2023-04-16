Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Katerini
  6. Peristasi
  7. Villas

Seaview Villas for Sale in Peristasi, Greece

Villa To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 6 room villain Peristasi, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Peristasi, Greece
9 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
Price on request
For sale 3-storey villa of 360 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
Villa 6 room villain Peristasi, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Peristasi, Greece
9 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 3
€ 390,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 500 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir